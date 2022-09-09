TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds turn out in Tupelo to remember the sacrifices made by first responders on September 11, 2001. Tupelo Fire Chief Kelly Elliott took a quick break from his monthly National Guard drill for the annual 9 11 Memorial Stair Climb. Chief Elliott was working at the state fire academy 21 years ago when the country was attacked and says the sacrifices made that day by first responders must never be forgotten.

