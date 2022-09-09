ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Annual 911 Memorial Stair Climb a time to remember true heroes

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds turn out in Tupelo to remember the sacrifices made by first responders on September 11, 2001. Tupelo Fire Chief Kelly Elliott took a quick break from his monthly National Guard drill for the annual 9 11 Memorial Stair Climb. Chief Elliott was working at the state fire academy 21 years ago when the country was attacked and says the sacrifices made that day by first responders must never be forgotten.
TUPELO, MS
Expect a lot of sun this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A high pressure system has moved in and is keeping our sky clear and sunny. Temperatures will be warming up again throughout the week. TUESDAY: The sky is going to stay sunny to mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday, in the low to mid 80s.
COLUMBUS, MS
Sunny, dry beginning to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Expect a lot of clear, sunny sky conditions this week. Drier air moves in overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. A gradual temperature increase occurs during the week. MONDAY: Temperatures are at their coolest today, in the lower 80s. Rain chance is very slight at 10%. MONDAY NIGHT:...
COLUMBUS, MS
Our First Taste of Fall

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and lots of sunshine. It doesn’t get any better than this!. TONIGHT: Noticeably cooler! You may even consider wearing a jacket or hoodie outside. Low near 54° with clear skies. We haven’t seen temperatures this low since May 17th!
COLUMBUS, MS
Crews working in Starkville to repair a water line

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You may notice crews up and down main street in Starkville for water line repairs. The city is replacing an aging waterline downtown on top of addressing the sewer lines and stormwater draining issues in downtown. The repairs come on the heels of a design...
STARKVILLE, MS
Fulton man has turned himself into the Itawamba County Sheriff

ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Fulton man has turned himself into the Itawamba County Sheriff. Jay Alexander West was named as a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened Friday in Golden. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting scene on Deck Taylor Road. That’s where they found a...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges. Over the weekend officers arrested Zacchaeus M Vassar of Amory for Breaking and Entering Dwelling and Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. Vassar also had a warrant for failing to register with the Monroe County...
AMORY, MS

