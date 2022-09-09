The words “moon resort” may evoke images of some kind of luxury accommodations requiring rocket ship travel that won’t be built until decades or centuries from now. However, a new proposal from Canada-based company Moon World Resorts Inc. imagines this idea a little closer to home—you’d only have to travel to Dubai, and you certainly wouldn’t need to wait decades to visit. Named “MOON,” the project envisions a 735-foot-tall mixed-use building in the shape of Earth’s only natural satellite. Designed like a hyper-realistic take on the Epcot globe at Disney World, the developers are in talks to bring MOON to four global locations, currently expecting the first to be in Dubai. Though any official plans are yet to be finalized, the company’s founders are optimistic. “From an architectural, engineering, and design perspective, MOON can be built,” Michael R. Henderson, MOON cofounder, tells AD.

