On Monday, stock markets kept up their positive momentum from last week, as investors were willing to look on the bright side of all the economic uncertainties facing the world right now. As we've seen on many occasions in the past, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led the way higher, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) also managed to climb more than 1%, and even the lagging Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) put in a solid performance.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO