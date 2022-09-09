Read full article on original website
Related
Peloton is expanding its rental program nationwide a day after two of its cofounders stepped down
The program represents Peloton's effort to revitalize its struggling business by attracting new customers with a cheaper, lower-commitment option.
CARS・
Dow plunges 1,276 points in worst day since June 2020
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks plummeted Tuesday in the market's worst day since June 2020, hours after a key inflation report showed prices rose more than expected in August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,276 points, or roughly 4%, to 31,105, with technology stocks leading the way. Facebook-parent Meta lost 8%, while Caesars Entertainment shed 7.3%.
msn.com
Markets Rally as Social Security Recipients Wait for Tuesday's Key Inflation News
On Monday, stock markets kept up their positive momentum from last week, as investors were willing to look on the bright side of all the economic uncertainties facing the world right now. As we've seen on many occasions in the past, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led the way higher, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) also managed to climb more than 1%, and even the lagging Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) put in a solid performance.
msn.com
What Are the Best Appetite Suppressants?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best appetite suppressants can help you shed pounds by reducing your desire to eat and maintaining energy levels all day. We’ve reviewed some of the best appetite suppressants on the market, and PhenQ tops our list due to its comprehensive weight loss benefits.
Comments / 0