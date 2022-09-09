No matter the circumstances, every political crook in the state legislature will vote for whatever puts money in their pockets. They don't care about the state residents. Yet the residents keep voting the same trash in office and expect change. Vicious circle.
If we do not eliminate the state income tax and eventually the personal property tax, we will NEVER attract a population capable of moving this state forward. We will remain a welfare state. Look at Tennessee and Florida. Maybe too many jobs in WV depend on most of the population living in poverty for this state to ever be more than it is
Anyone that says doing away with this tax or that tax is simply fooling themselves because in reality those funds will come from somewhere, spoiler alert. 80% will come from the middle class and poor, while businesses and the wealthy will split 20% so wether democrats, republicans or independents vote for politicians that will work for what's best for the citizens and state and not their personal bank accounts. IJS
Comments / 17