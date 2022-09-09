ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Richard McVey
2d ago

No matter the circumstances, every political crook in the state legislature will vote for whatever puts money in their pockets. They don't care about the state residents. Yet the residents keep voting the same trash in office and expect change. Vicious circle.

Inside Voice
2d ago

If we do not eliminate the state income tax and eventually the personal property tax, we will NEVER attract a population capable of moving this state forward. We will remain a welfare state. Look at Tennessee and Florida. Maybe too many jobs in WV depend on most of the population living in poverty for this state to ever be more than it is

Why thank you.
1d ago

Anyone that says doing away with this tax or that tax is simply fooling themselves because in reality those funds will come from somewhere, spoiler alert. 80% will come from the middle class and poor, while businesses and the wealthy will split 20% so wether democrats, republicans or independents vote for politicians that will work for what's best for the citizens and state and not their personal bank accounts. IJS

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers pass road, energy bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers swiftly passed bills during a Monday special session that would invest millions of dollars into road maintenance work and create a program to incentivize businesses that want to utilize renewable energy to come to the state or expand operations. As legislators wrapped up for the day, Republican House […]
POLITICS
Metro News

Justice offers bills on economic development and highways funding

The Legislature already has a special session about taxes and abortion policy on pause, but Gov. Jim Justice has called a new one to consider bills on economic policy and roads funding. A Saturday night statement from the governor says the special session will start at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The...
POLITICS
#Property Taxes#Constitutional Amendment#Legislature#Personal Property#Personal Income Tax#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor
WSAZ

Governor Justice calls for Special Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation Saturday night calling for a Special Session of the State Legislature Monday, Sept. 12. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the Legislature is being called to consider two items: a bill establishing a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development and a supplemental appropriations bill that would transfer $150 million to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.
POLITICS
Metro News

Report: thousands of state jobs go unfilled, amounting to millions of dollars

A state audit found that millions of dollars are being allocated for vacant positions, many of which have been vacant for several years with no evidence that agencies are trying to fill them. The legislative Post Audits Committee heard a report about the vacancies on Sunday afternoon during interim meetings.
HEALTH
Metro News

Only 13 houses from 2016 flood still to go under West Virginia RISE

West Virginia is likely to complete all but a few of the housing projects from the devastating 2016 flood by the end of this month. That was according to a report before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding. Only 13 housing projects remain, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community...
REAL ESTATE
DC News Now

Here’s who is running in the 2022 West Virginia General Election

Editor’s Note: Some incumbents will not be in the same House of Delegates district they were before. Before the 2022 Primaries, there were 67 districts and there are now 100. Incumbents are marked with: (i) The West Virginia General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, […]
ELECTIONS
WBOY 12 News

What does Amendment 2 on the West Virginia November ballot actually do?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia voters will be seeing a question on the ballot this November that’s sparked a lot of talk between legislatures.   “Amendment 2” proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds.   “It’s giving the West Virginia Legislature authority over property taxes which are […]
POLITICS
Metro News

Funding set aside for increased wages, benefits for home health care workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s home health care workers will receive a raise. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced last week that the Medicaid program will dedicate additional federal dollars for higher wages and benefits. The funding accumulates to $240 million.
HEALTH
WTAP

West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention the state of West Virginia has seen a 3.6% decrease of overdose deaths from 2021. Only five other states nationwide have seen a decrease in overdose deaths overall. Locally Chief Deputy Mike Deem says that he believes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia to pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

West Virginia Governor declares national hunting and fishing days

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared national hunting and fishing days. Gov. Justice has declared in a proclamation that September 10 and 11 are national hunting and fishing days in West Virginia. The Governor said ‘Hunting and fishing are a great way to really appreciate the natural beauty that...
HOBBIES
Metro News

Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
WYTHEVILLE, VA

