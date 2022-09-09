Read full article on original website
Man charged with robbing, injuring elderly woman near park in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.
Man allegedly involved in local thefts arrested near Moshawquit Lake, evaded officers for 2+ hours
MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a slew of thefts. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the theft complaints involving this specific man started pouring in within the last couple of days with the most recent complaint coming in on Sunday afternoon.
Brown County inmate ‘booked it’ after kitchen cart-aided escape
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The culprit accused of helping a fellow inmate escape custody at the Brown County Jail on Labor Day has been officially charged. 35-year-old Justin Dietrich allegedly had help escaping from another inmate, who he had known from outside of jail. Justice Thibodeaux, 23, from De Pere, allegedly assisted Dietrich escape from the Brown County Jail and is now being charged with Harboring/Aiding a Felon.
De Pere Police looking to identify hit and run suspect
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person who was allegedly involved in a hit and run in De Pere. The De Pere Police Department posted on its Facebook that it is looking to identify a person that was involved in a hit and run. Police did provide two pictures.
WI State Patrol pilots to watch for violations in Outagamie Co.
OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced pilots will be watching for traffic violations from the sky for select dates in September. According to a release, troopers will be watching four counties in the state on four separate days this month. “When a pilot observes...
One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
Drunken driver hits parked squad car in Fond du Lac, vehicles towed
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 near Leo Frigo Bridge cleared, all lanes reopened
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the accident close to the Leo Frigo Bridge in the city of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. Brown County deputies were...
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
GB School’s Interim Superintendent has heart attack, recovering ‘nicely’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Interim Superintendent for the Green Bay Area Public Schools reportedly had a heart attack and is recovering under the care of her doctors. According to an email from the Green Bay Area Public School District, Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack on Monday evening. She is reportedly recovering ‘nicely’ under the care of her doctors.
Appleton Fire Dept. works on gas leak on W. Fourth St.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews with the Appleton Fire Department (AFD) were asking the public to avoid the 1000 block of W. Fourth Street Tuesday. According to the department’s Twitter, AFD alerted the public to an active gas leak around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13. They tweeted around 12:40 p.m. that AFD had cleared the block and it was open for normal use.
Winners announced for Oshkosh PD mental health & wellness 5k
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has announced the winners for its 5k that recently happened in Wisconsin. “Our goals are to offer our officers, non-sworn staff, and law enforcement families of the Oshkosh Police Department support, education, training, and awareness in mental health and resiliency,” stated the sign-up website.
Leo’s Mercado fills void for Mexican grocery store in Marinette
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — When you think of Wisconsin, you don’t immediately think of authentic Mexican food. This is exactly why one family wanted to help bring a piece of home here. “We used to live in Texas, so when we heard about this opening, I was super,...
Welcome to the neighborhood: Cockloft Vintage in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Every piece in the store tells a story and Tina Kelly from the new Cockloft Vintage visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how you can shop hand selected vintage goods and clothing as we say Welcome to the Neighborhood to this local business. Cockloft...
Fox Valley walk creates awareness for Substance Use Disorder, features tragic stories of local victims
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In an attempt to put a face on addiction, on Sunday, hundreds of residents gathered at Sabre-Lanes in Fox Crossing for the Wisconsin Lights of Hope A Recovery Celebration and Memorial Walk. The walk, which was geared toward creating awareness for Substance Use Disorder (SUD),...
Short closures of a Green Bay bridge beginning soon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced short-term closures of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventative maintenance activities. Officials say that Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway, and Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
‘And Then There Were None’ set in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present six performances of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “And Then There Were None” starting this week at the Mielke Arts Center, N5649 N. Airport Road. Info here. Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, 17;...
Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
‘The Manitowoc Munsters’ opening in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe will present its new comedy musical, “The Manitowoc Munsters,” starting this week. Performances will take place in three cities. + Green Bay: Meyer Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30,...
