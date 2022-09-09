Read full article on original website
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On AbbVie
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie ABBV. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle. Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
Is Weed Kosher?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Taking the steps to make weed products kosher actually opens your product up to all sorts of dietarily-restricted individuals. When it comes to marijuana and whether or not it should be permitted, the discussion is mainly...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Expert Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Karuna Therapeutics KRTX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $267.17 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $170.00.
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Carnival Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carnival CCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bank of America
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bank of America BAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bank of America has an average price target of $45.05 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $37.50.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 4.35% to $0.95 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 21.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
12 Analysts Have This to Say About Union Pacific
Union Pacific UNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $233.67 versus the current price of Union Pacific at $231.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Shares
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading lower by 5.49% to $7.57 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader software sector are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation. This has driven yields up and raised expectations of aggressive Fed rate hike policy. A rise in...
Where IDEAYA Biosciences Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Macy's Whale Trades For September 13
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Macy's M. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Ford Shares Are Diving
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $14.95 Tuesday morning. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector are trading lower amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected. This has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for more aggressive Fed policy, which could negatively impact discretionary spending.
