ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On AbbVie

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie ABBV. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle. Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Whales#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#American Express Axp#American Express
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Weed Kosher?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Taking the steps to make weed products kosher actually opens your product up to all sorts of dietarily-restricted individuals. When it comes to marijuana and whether or not it should be permitted, the discussion is mainly...
HEALTH
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Karuna Therapeutics KRTX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $267.17 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $170.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Carnival Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carnival CCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bank of America

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bank of America BAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bank of America has an average price target of $45.05 with a high of $55.00 and a low of $37.50.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 4.35% to $0.95 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 21.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Analysts Have This to Say About Union Pacific

Union Pacific UNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $233.67 versus the current price of Union Pacific at $231.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading lower by 5.49% to $7.57 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader software sector are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation. This has driven yields up and raised expectations of aggressive Fed rate hike policy. A rise in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where IDEAYA Biosciences Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Macy's Whale Trades For September 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Macy's M. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Ford Shares Are Diving

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $14.95 Tuesday morning. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector are trading lower amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected. This has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for more aggressive Fed policy, which could negatively impact discretionary spending.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy