Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killing
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review
Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt join forces during Ozzy Osbourne's LA Rams halftime show
Osbourne and co ran through Crazy Train and the title track from his new album, Patient Number 9, for the first time ever. Today marks the release date of Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9, but those who attended the LA Rams NFL season opener last night (September 8) were treated to a sneak preview as the heavy metal legend performed the album’s title track for the first time ever.
NFL・
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Bob Dylan Still Lives in the Malibu Home He Bought for $105,000 in 1979
Bob Dylan lives in the Malibu home he bought for $105,000, but it's not as humble as it might seem.
Harry Styles Extends Love on Tour to Europe and UK in 2023, Adds Wet Leg as Support
Harry Styles has added 19 new Love on Tour dates in Europe and UK in 2023, along with new shows in Austin, Chicago, and São Paulo, Brazil, and a venue upgrade in Lima, Peru to the Estadio Nacional, which holds a capacity of more than 43,000. Following Styles’ sold-out...
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and a new era of stadium headliners
On the heels of Lady Gaga’s massive show at Dodger stadium last week, The Pop Shop podcast is taking a deeper look into the evolution of stadium shows and how they’ve changed over time.
Engadget
Yousician's Metallica guitar course can help unleash your inner Eddie Munson
Just as it is to Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4, Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is, to me, the “most metal ever.” I spent my teen years obsessively learning the guitar, and Metallica was one of my biggest influences. The combination of vocalist and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield's thrash riffs and progressive song structures along with lead guitarist Kirk Hammett's shredding gave me plenty to try and master. I was never quite fast or precise enough to fully nail Metallica's hardest songs, but I could do a pretty decent impression when I was on my game.
Elton John’s Final U.S. Concert to Livestream on Disney+
Elton John has announced that his final U.S. show—scheduled for November 20 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles—will be livestreamed on Disney+. The show is part of a deal with Disney that includes the previously announced documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend, which will feature concert footage from throughout his career, excerpts from his journals, and new footage of the singer and his family, including the final three shows in Los Angeles.
loudersound.com
This video of Lemmy and Joey Ramone hanging out and bantering MTV (while on MTV) is the definition of friendship goals
Motörhead and The Ramones had an immense amount of love for each other, and it really shows here. We can only hope that at some point in everybody’s life, we find somebody who loves us as much as Lemmy loved the Ramones. It’s hardly a secret that the New York City punk legends were a massive influence on Motörhead and the wholesome feelings went both ways. In fact, as the bands ascended the ranks of their respective genres, Lemmy and Ramones frontman Joey Ramone formed an authentic friendship forged by both a mutual respect and a shared love of the early roots of rock and roll. Lest there be any doubt, Motörhead’s 1916 album includes the track Ramones, a punchy speed metal tribute which the Ramones themselves covered regularly until their final shows in 1996. In Hey Ho, Let’s Go: The Story Of The Ramones, Joey described that track as, “the ultimate honor — like John Lennon writing a song for you.”
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow’ Deluxe Reissue, Shares New Unheard Tracks
Legendary heartland songwriter John Mellencamp has announced the forthcoming deluxe reissue of his popular 1985 album, Scarecrow. The new deluxe album is set to drop on November 4 as a box set, including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs, and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
withguitars.com
Rowdy Essex trio, Lowlife, have released a brand-new track and music video titled “ELON”
Rowdy Essex trio, LOWLIFE, have released a brand-new track and music video titled “ELON” today via Hellcat Records. Their 2020 debut track “WASTELAND” has over 500,000 streams and their last single “FRIENDS” dropped in 2021 and brought together their eclectic musical influences. “ELON” fits right in, sonically referencing 2000’s hip-hop with production reminiscent of Timbaland, inspired by the youthful energy and bombastic rhymes of the Beastie Boys. The accompanying music video visually cites Y2K and classic West Coast symbolism which the group conceived and executed all on their own.
hypebeast.com
Jacob Banks on Creating a Modern Soul Classic
“Whoever comes back from war is the one who decides how the story is told.” For Jacob Banks, the Nigerian-born, UK-based artist lives to tell his truth on his sophomore album Lies About The War. Since his last debut record four years ago, Banks has worked assiduously to crown...
Cate Le Bon Shares Video for New Song “Typical Love”: Watch
Cate Le Bon has shared the music video for her new single “Typical Love,” her first new music since releasing her latest LP Pompeii in February. Co-directed by Stefan Ramírez Pérez and longtime Le Bon collaborator Phil Collins in Cologne, Germany, the visual was shot on 16mm film and pays homage to Henri-Georges Clouzot’s unfinished 1964 film Inferno. Check it out below.
NME
Yungblud announces North American tour dates
Yungblud has announced tour dates in North America for 2023 – find full details below and get your tickets here. The musician released his third album, titled ‘Yungblud’ earlier this month (September 2), following his 2020 album ‘Weird!’. His upcoming ‘Yungblud The World Tour’ is...
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena(Image is author's) When the Utah Jazz NBA team is not playing games at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, there are often concerts scheduled for the venue in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. It is located at 315 West South Temple. Jazz fans regularly enjoy basketball games there. Concert goers also enjoy the large arena for performances by artists.
NME
Taylor Swift to release deluxe edition of ‘Midnights’ with three bonus tracks
Taylor Swift has revealed a fifth edition of her forthcoming 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’, exclusive in the US to retail chain Target. The album’s ‘Lavender’ edition is named for the pastel purple hue slicked over the title and tracklisting on its cover (as well as the left-side bar of the CD version’s jewel case). The CD will feature three as-yet-untitled bonus tracks, including one new song and two remixes. It’ll also come with a collectible lyric booklet that includes exclusive photos, and unique artwork on the disc itself.
thecheyennepost.com
French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne
CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
Legend
These days, John Legend’s reputation lies as much in network television as it does in music, but his status as a ubiquitous, EGOTing, family-friendly singer of inspirational R&B tunes isn’t entirely fair to the range of his discography. On his 2004 debut Get Lifted, a boisterous proof-of-concept for Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label, the former choir director and pianist gave equal space to tender ballads and odes to philandering, painting himself as a neo-soul casanova who could make infidelity sound downright spiritual. Over time, Legend’s more earnest archetype won out; his deeply personal single “Ordinary People,” inspired by his parents marrying and divorcing twice, became a commercial and critical success. Later, he landed a spot on wedding playlists for eternity with “All of Me,” thus completing his transformation into a representative for domestic bliss.
