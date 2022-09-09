Serves them right. The league moved them from a city where they were supported even during the tanking years. All about the L.A. tv market. $$$$
First of all that shouldn’t be an excuse. Play the game and play hard just like the other team. That was lacking last night. Another thing is it’s not the fans fault it goes back to Georgia frontier moving the team from LA to Anaheim and then to St. Louis. And now it has been moved back to Los Angeles and it is going to take a while to create a new fan base. Most of the original fans that were here in LA half past and yes some fans are still around like myself since the 60s but a lot of them bailed when they moved. The only wayThey are going to get that fan base back is to put a good team on the field and be consistent. It’s obviously they aren’t going anywhere now or at least for a long time. So it just needs time. And some more Super Bowls will help as you could see after last year it has already helped with the fan base. And it wouldn’t hurt if people would stop selling their tickets online just to make money off of it. The Rams will be fine just give it time
Comments / 7