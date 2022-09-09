Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Report: Minneapolis Police are struggling to solve crimes and arrest violent offenders
According to a new report called HOPE 2.0, Minneapolis police need to do a better job of solving crimes and getting violent offenders off the street.
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
knsiradio.com
Two Charged in Connection to Islamic Center Break In
(KNSI) — Two people have been charged after a break in and vandalism at the St. Cloud Islamic Center. According to the criminal complaint, an employee arrived at the Islamic Center just before 4:00 a.m. September 8th to see the front window was broken. Once inside, they noticed beer cans lying around, cigarette butts on the floor, and ceiling tiles that had been damaged. Officers say they found further damage, including a leather chair that had been slashed, papers strewn about, and a handle for turning on the water for washing feet was broken off and on the ground. Police also found a piece of paper on a desk with what appeared to be “LS” written in blood.
ktwb.com
Minnesota businessman get life for 1993 fatal stabbing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota businessman was sentenced to life in prison Friday for fatally stabbing a woman nearly three decades ago after the investigation into her death was revived by DNA advances and genealogy. Thirty-five-year-old Jeanne “Jeanie” Childs, 35, was found stabbed dozens of times in a Minneapolis...
Man dies in shooting that sent 2 pregnant women, 1 other to hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old man has died after he was shot in an incident that sent three others, including two pregnant women, to the hospital. Police say this marks the 63rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.Officers responded to the report of a shooting at a bar on the 2100 block of 4th Street North shortly before midnight.Police say they found the 34-year-old unconscious, with life-threatening wounds. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where on Saturday he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jerry Leonard Calhoun.Another man in his 30s suffered non-life threatening injuries, as did a pregnant 17-year-old girl. A 21-year-old woman, also pregnant, was said to have sustained life-threatening injuries in the shootings. All were also taken to North Memorial Medical Center.Police say that the gunfire possibly came from a vehicle outside the business.No arrests have yet been made.Friday night's shooting comes after a string of shootings on Thursday that left seven people hurt and two dead, including a 16-year-old. Cedric Alexander, the city's new public safety commissioner, echoed calls from community members demanding businesses that serve as crime hot spots "do something better."
KAAL-TV
ccxmedia.org
Police: Victim, Witnesses of Shooting at Brooklyn Park McDonald’s “Uncooperative”
Police say the alleged victim and witnesses of a shooting at a Brooklyn Park McDonald’s restaurant are not cooperating, hindering the investigation. According to Brooklyn Park police, a man was shot in the arm inside a vehicle parked at the McDonald’s on 85th Avenue North. Several 911 calls were made after the shooting, which happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Evidence that led to Jerry Westrom's cold-case murder conviction released
MINNEAPOLIS – An Isanti hockey dad convicted in a brutal cold-case murder will be sentenced in court Friday morning. We're getting a look at the evidence that led the jury to find Jerry Westrom guilty in the 1993 murder of Jeanie Childs in Minneapolis.The jury foreperson told WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle about the three things that made a lasting impact on jurors.The evidence offers the first look inside the gruesome crime scene. The Minneapolis apartment where Westrom murdered Childs decades ago, stabbing her 65 times."He would've had to chase her around the apartment, stabbing her multiple times, over and over again. He...
Corrections officer pleads guilty to distributing meth inside Stillwater prison
A former corrections officer has pleaded guilty to her role in distributing methamphetamine inside the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater. Criminal charges filed earlier this year alleged 24-year-old Faith Rose Gratz, of St. Paul, conspired with an inmate, 34-year-old Axel Rene Kramer, to distribute meth within the facility. Gratz admitted...
mprnews.org
Authorities identify two victims of recent Minneapolis homicides
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has released the names of two recent homicide victims in Minneapolis. 34-year-old Maurice Cortez Crumble of Brooklyn Park died after he was shot outside Bullwinkle’s Saloon in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue South early Friday morning. Three other adults were wounded in...
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
Woman who killed former mayor on highway will serve 244 days in jail
STILLWATER, Minnesota — A photo montage brought tears to the eyes of the friends and family of Randy Kopesky, who filled a Washington County courtroom to share the impact the death of the former Lakeland Shores mayor, avid fisherman and family man had on them. "He had just recently...
voiceofalexandria.com
fox9.com
St. Paul woman sentenced to 3 years probation for fatal hit and run
MINNEAPOLIS -- Aissata Dore, who pleaded guilty to a fatal hit and run earlier this year, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation.Dore, 20, was convicted of criminal vehicular manslaughter for the death of 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.READ MORE: 20-year-old woman pleads guilty to fatal Minneapolis hit-and-runDore will serve a stayed prison sentence of 48 months for three years and 60 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse.According to the court documents, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her car on May 28, 2021, at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis.
