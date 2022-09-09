It's that time of the year again. The leaves are falling, the sun is setting earlier, and the David Street Station Splash Pad is shutting down for the season. For months, the Splash Pad has served as an oasis for Casper youth. It was the highlight of many a summer afternoon in Downtown Casper and, according to the Station, it's only going to be around for a few more days this season.

CASPER, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO