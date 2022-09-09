Read full article on original website
(PHOTOS) Woman cited but uninjured after crashing through bridge construction in Mills
CASPER, Wyo — A woman received two citations but was injured after her pickup crashed through the new metal decking of the under-construction Casper Creek bridge in Mills on Thursday night, according to city officials. The call for the crash came in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The woman had...
(PHOTOS) Woman cited but uninjured after crashing through bridge construction in Mills
CASPER, Wyo. — A woman received two citations but was uninjured after her pickup crashed through the new metal decking of the under-construction Casper Creek Bridge in Mills on Thursday night, according to city officials. The call for the crash came in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The woman had...
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management to host Emergency Response Expo
Saturday, September 24th at 10:00 AM, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management are hosting the Emergency Response Expo at the Eastridge Mall, South (Sears) parking lot. The Emergency Response Expo is an opportunity for Natrona County citizens to meet their local first responders and see first-hand how they...
Here are Pictures from the Annual Casper Stair Climb Honoring the Victims of 9/11
On Sunday, over 50 firefighters from around Natrona County and people from the public came to Casper's Downtown Parking Garage to walk up and down its stairs 28 to 34 times to honor victims of 9/11 and the firefighters that died then and since. Firefighters came to the parking garage...
Casper’s McKenzie Dog Park to see closure Wednesday for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — McKenzie Dog Park will be closed from sunrise to 2 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance, according to the City of Casper. Casper Parks staff will conduct vegetation management and weed maintenance. The park is located at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. “The City thanks the public...
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry
It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
Air Quality Alert to take effect in Casper, much of Wyoming on Monday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Air Quality Alerts impacting most of Wyoming are set to go into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The Casper area will be under an Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Idaho and Montana...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/8/22–9/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
The ‘Green Acres Corn Maze’ Returns to Natrona County This Weekend
There are local residents that have been waiting close to a year for the fun to begin again, and the countdown is almost over. The Green Acres Corn Maze is opening up this weekend for the 2022 season. The Green Acres Corn Maze will be opening on Saturday, September 17th,...
Casper Firefighters Holding Annual Stair Climb to Honor 9/11 Victims and Local Fallen Heroes
September 11, 2001 is a day that will forever live in infamy. It was a day of great tragedy, but it was also a day of tremendous heroism. The various accounts of first responders putting their lives on the line, simply for the possibility of saving others are as much a part of that day, and the subsequent days as anything else.
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
Last Day for David Street Station Splash Pad is September 13
It's that time of the year again. The leaves are falling, the sun is setting earlier, and the David Street Station Splash Pad is shutting down for the season. For months, the Splash Pad has served as an oasis for Casper youth. It was the highlight of many a summer afternoon in Downtown Casper and, according to the Station, it's only going to be around for a few more days this season.
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Thunderstorms likely in Casper Friday; ‘significant snow’ possible in Bighorn Mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday, the Bighorn Mountains could see “significant snow” at elevations above 9,000 feet, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. A freeze is possible at lower elevations in western Wyoming on Friday night.
New Vision Thrift Store helping those in Casper and around the world
Located at 4656 W. Yellowstone Highway, New Vision Thrift Store is doing its part to support people in Natrona County and around the globe. This thrift store sells household items, clothing, toys, and much more to help provide for the local community’s physical needs. Along with serving in that...
