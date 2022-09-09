Read full article on original website
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Roku, Starbucks and Why Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets rallied this week, breaking a three-week losing streak, following the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that the Fed will continue to aggressively combat inflation.
What Are Whales Doing With ASML Holding
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ASML Holding. Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
What Are Whales Doing With Peloton Interactive
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Peloton Interactive. Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
How Is The Market Feeling About Alibaba Group Holding?
Alibaba Group Holding's (NYSE:BABA) short percent of float has risen 9.84% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 53.59 million shares sold short, which is 2.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With Akero Therapeutics
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Akero Therapeutics AKRO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle. Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Expert Ratings for LivePerson
LivePerson LPSN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for LivePerson. The company has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $14.00.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 4.35% to $0.95 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 21.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
Here's Why AMD Shares Are Falling
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 7.24% to $78.51 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Karuna Therapeutics
Within the last quarter, Karuna Therapeutics KRTX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $267.17 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $170.00.
Carnival Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carnival CCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
What Are Whales Doing With Goldman Sachs Group
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
Expert Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Karuna Therapeutics KRTX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Karuna Therapeutics has an average price target of $267.17 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $170.00.
