Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Georgia’s shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta
TOCCOA, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s Republican Party once relied on votes in Atlanta’s close-in suburbs, but today the GOP increasingly relies on the mountains of north Georgia for its votes. An analysis by The Associated Press shows a 41-county region of north Georgia now has as many...
wvua23.com
Alabama arts organizations get nearly $3.6M in grants
The Alabama State Council of the Arts last week awarded nearly $3.6 million representing 200 grants and 156 arts organizations around the state. Organizations awarded grants offer public programs in arts education including folk art, literary arts, dance, music, theater and visual arts. “Funds awarded through our grantmaking process serve...
wvua23.com
How low will they go? Gas prices sink another 9.9 cents in Alabama
Gas prices in Alabama fell another 9.9 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.26 a gallon, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 28.1 cents lower than they were this time last month but remain 43.8 cents higher than they were a year ago.
Comments / 0