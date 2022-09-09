Gas prices in Alabama fell another 9.9 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.26 a gallon, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 28.1 cents lower than they were this time last month but remain 43.8 cents higher than they were a year ago.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO