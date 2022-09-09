GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is being recognized for its focus on diversity and inclusiveness. The university has been named a 2022 Diversity Champion by INSIGHT into Diversity magazine. As a 2022 Diversity Champion, ECU is one of a limited number of colleges and universities across the nation selected for “unyielding commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout their campus communities, across academic programs, and at the highest administrative levels,” according to the magazine.

