WITN
Pitt Co. School Board discusses removing valedictorian title
New ranking places ECU among top U.S. schools for veterans. Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide. Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react.
WITN
Greenville police to hold meeting discussing school safety
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern North Carolina police department is set to hold a meeting Tuesday night to discuss school safety. The Greenville Police Department will hold the meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Greenville city council chambers. Area officials will speak including Interim Police Chief, Ted Sauls, and Pitt...
Pitt County bridge replacement begins Wednesday
GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure. The new bridge […]
WITN
Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide
New ranking places ECU among top U.S. schools for veterans. Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react. Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced.
WITN
Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program. The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families. The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:. Alleviate housing...
WITN
Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina bridge will be closed starting this week as crews begin work to replace it. The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is being replaced causing the road to be closed. The DOT will close the road around 8:30 a.m. on...
WITN
New Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Director named
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville. Tyshanda Brown began her duties Monday after her promotion from facility supervisor. The Beaufort County native has served the state in multiple roles in...
WITN
Despite wet weekend, Bike MS raises $1.2 million for research
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Downtown New Bern has returned to normal after being invaded this past weekend by thousands of cyclists and their families. Saturday and Sunday marked the 34th year for the Historic New Bern Bike MS Ride. Nearly 1,300 cyclists raised more than $1.2 million for multiple...
WITN
Craven County holds ceremony at 9/11 memorial site
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County joined together Sunday to honor the lives lost and remember those who are still affected by the events of September 11th, 2001. It’s been 21 years since the twin towers fell to the ground in New York City. At exactly 8:46 in the morning on that dark day, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone aboard and hundreds inside.
Pitt County Schools considering ending recognition of valedictorians, salutations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the topics expected to be discussed at Monday’s Pitt County Schools Board of Education meeting is the future of its valedictorian and salutatorian recognitions for graduation. Pitt County Schools is now considering ending its recognition of students who fall into the category of high school valedictorian and salutatorian, those […]
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
WITN
Pitt County honors 9/11 lost lives by giving back
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers honored the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attack by serving the community. Pitt County community members came together to improve and maintain Greenville’s Wildwood Park and trails. Participants put on gloves, long pants, tennis shoes, and brought water bottles to work outside in...
WITN
Cyclists raise more than 1.1 million for MS research
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists braved the rain to participate in New Bern Bike MS Ride. Nearly 1.2 million dollars has been raised by the 13-hundred cyclists who signed up for the event. The proceeds from the race go towards research and helping those with multiple sclerosis (MS).
WITN
ECU named a 2022 Diversity Champion by INSIGHT into Diversity magazine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is being recognized for its focus on diversity and inclusiveness. The university has been named a 2022 Diversity Champion by INSIGHT into Diversity magazine. As a 2022 Diversity Champion, ECU is one of a limited number of colleges and universities across the nation selected for “unyielding commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout their campus communities, across academic programs, and at the highest administrative levels,” according to the magazine.
neusenews.com
Another Rabid Raccoon Found in Lenoir County
On September 9, 2022, The Lenoir County Health Department received confirmation from the North Carolina State Laboratory that another raccoon has tested positive for rabies. The animal was located in Kinston between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen Street. This is the sixth raccoon in 2022 that...
WITN
Make Me Proud: Beaufort Co Schools welcome students back
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The bookbags are packed and the lunches are made!. School is back in session across the East with academics, athletics, and after-school activities following suit. From the school bus pick up to the dismissal bell, Eastern Carolina kids are hard at work. And the pandemic’s...
WITN
ENC doctor explains how realistic Biden’s pursuit of ending cancer is
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden called for the nation Monday to “end cancer as we know it” in his administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s famous speech. Evoking JFK’s historic “moonshot” speech, Biden called for our own generation’s...
WITN
Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricanes have caused massive amounts of destruction to areas in Eastern Carolina in the past, but this year, the tropical activity has been quieter than usual. Hurricane Florence ripped through New Bern in 2018, destroying nearly 800 businesses and leaving the city reeling with a...
WITN
Busy Greenville street now closed for several months
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy street in Greenville is now closed for the next several months. Construction to improve and upgrade a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville began Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the roadway, and improving...
WITN
Eastern Carolina gas stations posting prices below $3 for the first time in a year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several gas stations in Eastern Carolina are posting prices below $3.00 a gallon for the first time in a year. A WITN employee spotted three gas stations in New Bern with gas listed at $2.98 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, several stations in Wilson are also seeing prices around $2.98.
