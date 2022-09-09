ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Billings Outlaws indoor football team hires Kerry Locklin as coach

BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have hired a new coach. And he’ll be familiar to fans of the Champions Indoor Football team. Kerry Locklin, who was introduced as the Outlaws’ general manager at a press conference introducing Steven Titus as the team’s owner in early June at the Sports Plex, will be coaching the Outlaws in 2023.
yourbigsky.com

2 country artists kick off the new season at ABT

The Alberta Bair Theater (ABT) in Billings, Montana, welcomes country artists Collin Raye and special guest Aaron Tippin to the stage on September 15 at 7:30 pm. This marks the theater’s official start of the 2022-2023 season!. According to the ABT press release, Collin Raye is a well-known country...
KULR8

Human remains found at Tongue River State Park likely 'historic'

HARDIN, Mont. - Human remains that were found at the Tongue River State Park are believed to be historic. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman reported a human skull at the state park on Sept. 2. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
KULR8

Billings police looking for 12-year-old

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a 12-year-old who ran away. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports Jordan Jr. Notafraid ran away on Sept. 7 and is considered endangered due to his age. Jordan is described as being a Native American male who is four feet ten inches...
KULR8

Three juveniles arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings. Saturday night, officers responded to two separate shootings on N 17th and Jefferson St. that are believed to be related, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported. A vehicle involved in the shootings was found near...
yourbigsky.com

Check out these ‘spooky’ events happening in Billings

October is almost here, meaning it will soon be Halloween. These local events in Billings are the perfect preparation for the spooky season!. The Haunted Hill Climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club starts October 15 at 9 am. This event marks the final hill climb of the year. This hill climb will have trick or treating for the kiddos; costumes are encouraged. Bring lawn chairs and other outdoor recreation equipment for a day of speculating. Camping is also available at the local Billings Lodging.
