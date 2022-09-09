October is almost here, meaning it will soon be Halloween. These local events in Billings are the perfect preparation for the spooky season!. The Haunted Hill Climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club starts October 15 at 9 am. This event marks the final hill climb of the year. This hill climb will have trick or treating for the kiddos; costumes are encouraged. Bring lawn chairs and other outdoor recreation equipment for a day of speculating. Camping is also available at the local Billings Lodging.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO