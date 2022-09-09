Read full article on original website
BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have hired a new coach. And he’ll be familiar to fans of the Champions Indoor Football team. Kerry Locklin, who was introduced as the Outlaws’ general manager at a press conference introducing Steven Titus as the team’s owner in early June at the Sports Plex, will be coaching the Outlaws in 2023.
Montana continues to battle a referee shortage in nearly every high school sport. It’s bad enough that officials are worried about the worst case scenario: games being canceled.
The Alberta Bair Theater (ABT) in Billings, Montana, welcomes country artists Collin Raye and special guest Aaron Tippin to the stage on September 15 at 7:30 pm. This marks the theater’s official start of the 2022-2023 season!. According to the ABT press release, Collin Raye is a well-known country...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Yellowstone National Park had a massive problem — in the form of a stranded front-end loader – the National Guard had a massive solution, in the form of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The Guard was called on August...
If you were looking for a camp for dads, look no further. Dads brought their daughters to McLeod not only for a weekend of fun but to also strengthen the bonds they share with their children.
Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
HARDIN, Mont. - Human remains that were found at the Tongue River State Park are believed to be historic. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman reported a human skull at the state park on Sept. 2. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Annually, Howard can re-home around 150 cats. But this year, she is on track to a record 200. She believes the battle has just begun.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a 12-year-old who ran away. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports Jordan Jr. Notafraid ran away on Sept. 7 and is considered endangered due to his age. Jordan is described as being a Native American male who is four feet ten inches...
So once again it was time for our weekend shooting in town but fortunately, no one was hurt this time. Two drive-by shootings occurred Saturday that involved two different shootings and three juveniles have been detained. Juveniles. The destruction of the American family unit and the absence of a strong...
BILLINGS, Mont. - Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings. Saturday night, officers responded to two separate shootings on N 17th and Jefferson St. that are believed to be related, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported. A vehicle involved in the shootings was found near...
October is almost here, meaning it will soon be Halloween. These local events in Billings are the perfect preparation for the spooky season!. The Haunted Hill Climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club starts October 15 at 9 am. This event marks the final hill climb of the year. This hill climb will have trick or treating for the kiddos; costumes are encouraged. Bring lawn chairs and other outdoor recreation equipment for a day of speculating. Camping is also available at the local Billings Lodging.
UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 1:06 P.M. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information resulting in the apprehension of the two inmates who escaped the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday night, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. YCSO told Montana Right Now they are still searching, following leads and working...
Laurel Police Department Sgt. Jared Anglin said the fire department was able to control the fire before it spread to surrounding homes.
Late Saturday night, multiple shots were fired into Londa Means home on the 300 Block of Jefferson Street.
Thanks to confirmation from Dispatch at the Billings Police Department, both of the escapees from the Yellowstone County Detention Center were caught at the Metra Park/1st Ave N Corner this evening, around 4:50PM, and arrested. We've got the exclusive photos below. Did you miss the details? Check out our article...
