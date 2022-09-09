ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

WTNH

Shots fired incidents lead to car chase: Bristol police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating numerous crime scenes after several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired Monday night in multiple locations in Bristol. Bristol police said they received multiple 911 calls that reported shots being fired in the vicinity of King Street and Broad Street. Police said moments later, they received additional calls […]
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Rider hurt in Plainfield motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD — Authorities are investigating after a motorcycle crash on Prospect Street Sunday afternoon sent a rider to the hospital. First responders were called to the 300 block of the road after the crash was reported around 5 p.m., Plainfield police said in a statement Monday. Police said the...
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man wanted for larceny at rest area

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford man, 28, killed in city's 27th homicide of year, police say

HARTFORD — A city man was killed after an overnight shooting, police said Tuesday morning. It is the 27th homicide of the year in the capital city,. The man has been identified as Jose Arriago, 28, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash

NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Two Danbury Suspects Face Drug Factory Charges After Police Bust

According to a press release from the The Danbury Police Department, two suspects were arrested in the Hat City yesterday (9/12/22). Authorities say that Paul Mignani is a known narcotics dealer in the area who was already on probation. The Danbury PD says they received word that Mignani was dealing Fentanyl, and launched an investigation "several months ago."
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

I-91 North in Wallingford reopens after crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North in Wallingford was reopened after a motor vehicle crash Monday morning partly shut it down, according to Connecticut DOT. Preliminary information from state police said that just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, troopers were advised of a crash involving a car and box truck on I-91 North near exit 13. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: South Windsor resident scares off burglar who thought home was 'abandoned'

SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police arrested a Manchester man on a burglary charge Sunday after they say a resident scared him off when he tried breaking into her Troy Road home. Andre J. Cancel, 36, was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on $2,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester on Sept. 28.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: ‘Unknown suspect’ entered Bristol girl’s room at night

BRISTOL — Police say a home invader was found in the bedroom of a local girl early Saturday morning. Bristol police were called to a residence on Ivy Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Saturday. They determined a person had entered the residence before making his or her way into the girl’s bedroom. The person fled the residence when confronted by the girl, according to police.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Derby officials: Firefighter attacked by dog, injured on the job

DERBY — A firefighter was reportedly injured while battling a blaze early Sunday morning, but not in the way you might expect. Derby fire officials said firefighters with the Derby Fire Department were called to the 30 block of Spring Street at 5:47 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, they discovered a fire had broken out on the third floor of an occupied multiple-dwelling building and struck a second alarm to request backup, according to officials.
DERBY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man broke into South Windsor home

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
DoingItLocal

I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck

2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

