ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, October 15 at 59 ponds, lakes and streams across the state. According to the state of Illinois, you will have an early opportunity at some trout sites to begin fishing on Oct. 1. They said no trout may be kept during the catch-and-release period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO