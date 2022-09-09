Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Ill. fall trout season to open Oct. 15
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, October 15 at 59 ponds, lakes and streams across the state. According to the state of Illinois, you will have an early opportunity at some trout sites to begin fishing on Oct. 1. They said no trout may be kept during the catch-and-release period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season.
KFVS12
Ill. Solar Tour to be held in Carbondale
Send us your photo of the great outdoors to cNews@KFVS12.com or upload load it in the First Alert Weather App. We could share it on The Breakfast Show Too. 9/11 Memorial Walk held in Oak Ridge, Mo. Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. Community members met at...
KFVS12
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - You may have recently received a postcard in the mail from the Illinois Department of Revenue explaining a tax rebate program starting this month. The Pritzker administration is sending income and property tax rebates to many Illinoisans struggling with inflation. These tax rebates were part of the...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State to observe Patriot's Day on Monday morning
The 2022 Illinois Solar Tour will take place in Carbondale. 9/11 Memorial Walk held in Oak Ridge, Mo. Community members met at Oak Ridge High School on Sunday to participate in a 9/11 Memorial Walk. Crew finds dangerous gas leak at Lyon Co., Ky. home; 1 person evacuated. Updated: 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday
Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. parks, historic sites to participate in Museum Day
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Some Heartland parks and historic sites will participate in Museum Day on Saturday, September 17. Battle of Lexington State Historic Site, 1101 Delaware - Lexington. Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Rd. - Burfordville. Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site, 19349 Bothwell State Park Road...
KFVS12
Gov. Parson tours New Madrid Co. bridge project
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson toured a bridge replacement project in New Madrid County on Monday, September 12. The governor said the double bridge project on Route 162 between Route B south and Route B north near Portageville marks 187 out of 250 bridges completed with state funds as part of the Focus on Bridges program.
KFVS12
Post 1 troopers, officers honored by Kentucky State Police for response to Dec. 10 tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington, recognizing “acts of bravery and service” from 2021. There were five troopers from Post 1 included in the ceremony, with three troopers awarded for their response to the deadly Dec. 10 tornado in Mayfield.
Comments / 0