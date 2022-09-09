ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Ill. fall trout season to open Oct. 15

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The 2022 Illinois fall trout fishing season will open Saturday, October 15 at 59 ponds, lakes and streams across the state. According to the state of Illinois, you will have an early opportunity at some trout sites to begin fishing on Oct. 1. They said no trout may be kept during the catch-and-release period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season.
Ill. Solar Tour to be held in Carbondale

9/11 Memorial Walk held in Oak Ridge, Mo. Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. Community members met at...
CARBONDALE, IL
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - You may have recently received a postcard in the mail from the Illinois Department of Revenue explaining a tax rebate program starting this month. The Pritzker administration is sending income and property tax rebates to many Illinoisans struggling with inflation. These tax rebates were part of the...
Champaign, IL
Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday

Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems.
MISSOURI STATE
Southeast Mo. parks, historic sites to participate in Museum Day

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Some Heartland parks and historic sites will participate in Museum Day on Saturday, September 17. Battle of Lexington State Historic Site, 1101 Delaware - Lexington. Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Rd. - Burfordville. Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site, 19349 Bothwell State Park Road...
Gov. Parson tours New Madrid Co. bridge project

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson toured a bridge replacement project in New Madrid County on Monday, September 12. The governor said the double bridge project on Route 162 between Route B south and Route B north near Portageville marks 187 out of 250 bridges completed with state funds as part of the Focus on Bridges program.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO

