Week 2 of the college football schedule is set to kick off around the country following another exciting opening weekend with a few intriguing games on tap.

Including three featuring a pair of teams both in the AP top 25 rankings, two out of conference and another between two old SEC rivals.

Here's a look at the best games on this weekend.

College football schedule: Week 2 games you should watch

All times Eastern

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

When: Sept. 10 | Noon | Fox

Line: Alabama -20

FPI pick: Alabama 81.9%

Why you should watch: If you're a fan of pageantry, this game shouldn't disappoint in the early stages. A pair of college football blue bloods on the same field, and on a campus for once instead of an NFL stadium.

On the football side, most analysts project an easy Tide victory, but this is a good chance to see one of the game's most promising quarterbacks, Quinn Ewers, get meaningful reps against the best program of the century.

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M

When: Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Texas A&M -20

FPI pick: Texas A&M 82.2%

Why you should watch: These are the kinds of games where you have to show off if you're legit. Texas A&M has the pieces to make a run at the SEC West this season, especially after its historic recruiting class, and is coming off a season where it upset top-ranked Alabama.

App State brings on an offense that piled up 61 points against UNC, so the Aggies' vaunted D will have to make a statement here. The good news: App State also gives up points, 63 to the Tar Heels. This should be a showcase for A&M's skill group to make a strong impression.

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh

When: Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Tennessee -6

FPI pick: Tennessee 54.1%

Why you should watch: Josh Heupel's journey to bring Tennessee back to national relevance is off to a good start offensively. Hendon Hooker returns at quarterback and has picked up where he left off after leading an offense that ranked top 10 in college football a year ago.

Hooker should work against Pitt's secondary while the Vols can build momentum on the ground through the Panthers' front line. Kedon Slovis can put the ball deep on UT's back seven, but is playing behind a line that struggled a week ago.

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

When: Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Florida -6.5

FPI pick: Florida 52.1%

Why you should watch: To see if Florida is the real deal. The Gators played step for step with a very good, physical Utah team thanks to the play of quarterback Anthony Richardson.

He ran for over 100 yards and three TDs while playing turnover-free football behind a series of good, clutch decisions and an adept running skill. Kentucky won't have Chris Rodriguez working between the tackles, so Will Levis will have to do more to win this one. Which he can, but Florida has shown it can control tempo.

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

When: Sept. 10 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Line: BYU -3

FPI pick: Baylor 57.6%

Why you should watch: To see if Baylor has the stuff to stay perfect as defending Big 12 champs before another major game against Oklahoma State, and how well BYU can hold up against a future conference opponent.

Both sides look capable of running the ball well, as BYU's Christopher Brooks is coming off a 100-plus yard debut, while Baylor has a backfield with four able ball carriers who can balance things out. And both quarterbacks are more capable of spreading it all over the yard.

