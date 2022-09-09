Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man found shot to death on popular Marion County trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead Monday afternoon along a popular Marion County trail, prompting a homicide investigation, deputies said. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a shooting at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road, where they found the man dead.
wogx.com
WCJB
Wanted man tries to lead Gainesville Police on a chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested after fleeing from law enforcement on multiple occasions. Roderick Mabry, 37, had an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office warrant for robbery, felony battery, and drug trafficking. Gainesville police officers spotted Mabry on Southwest 13th Street driving a silver Dodge...
Volusia County deputies on the lookout for armed robbery suspect who pistol-whipped clerk
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The robbery happened just after 4 a.m. on Saturday at the Circle K on Dirksen Road in Debary. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
leesburg-news.com
‘Bald headed bitch’ with boxcutter nabbed after alleged slashing
A Leesburg woman was arrested early Saturday night after allegedly slashing another woman with a boxcutter. Police were dispatched to the intersection of South East Street and Ferguson Avenue. On the way to that location they received a description of the alleged attacker and detained her near the crime scene .
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into parked Cadillac at Villages Golf Cars
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing into a parked Cadillac at The Villages Golf Cars. A witness was watching as a black 2021 Chevrolet driven by 58-year-old Sharon Denise Bryan of Ocala crashed into the Cadillac at about 5 p.m. Friday at The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness also told police that bystanders had to help Bryan out of her car, because she “could not get out on her own,” the report said.
WCJB
Wards Supermarket safe after Gainesville Police responded to a false alarm about a shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers responded to a false alarm about a shooting Monday. Officers say they received a call that there were multiple gunshot victims inside Wards Supermarket on NW 23rd Ave. GPD officials say they confirmed the report was false and the store was safe.
Video shows deputy break up fight at Palatka school, mother says too much force used
PALATKA, Fla. — Cellphone video shows a teen slammed to the ground outside Palatka High School by a sheriff’s deputy attempting to break up a brawl. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the fight involved a large number of students last Friday. The mother of the sophomore at the center of the fight said the deputy used too much force.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
bctelegraph.com
Guilty of murder, sues sheriff’s office
A man who pleaded guilty to the beating death of a Lake Region man in 2019 is suing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that deputies used excessive force when arresting him. In a federal lawsuit, Travis Roe claims he did not resist nor pose a threat to officers...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac
A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies say
Two arrested for possession of cocaine, fentanyl and xanax along Blanding BoulevardGetty Images. A Middleburg man and Jacksonville woman were arrested Saturday for possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and fentanyl.
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins Monday
The trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is set to start Monday in Green Cove Springs. Daniels is charged with tampering with evidence, trying to destroy evidence, and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
fox35orlando.com
Recognize them? Women accused of stealing from Best Buy in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - Do you know these women? Police are asking for the public's help finding the four ladies who they say stole several items from a Best Buy store recently. According to a Facebook post by Ocala police, on Aug. 29, the women "actively worked together" to steal multiple items from Best Buy, totaling over $500.
mycbs4.com
Student arrested for hitting staff member and fighting fellow student
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), a 15-year-old male was arrested on Friday, Sept, 9th for fighting a student and hitting a staff member twice at Chiefland Middle High School. LCSO says the student was fighting another student and was ordered by a faculty member to stop. In...
police1.com
Florida narcotics unit seize over 100 grams of drugs, $17.5K in cash from traffic stop
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Narcotics detectives in West Central Florida, were busy on Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Hernando County Sheriff’s office, two officers made not one, but two arrests in the same area. The first bust happened at around 10:40 a.m. The release says...
mycbs4.com
Deadly crash in Marion County
A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
WCJB
