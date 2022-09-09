ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Man found shot to death on popular Marion County trail

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead Monday afternoon along a popular Marion County trail, prompting a homicide investigation, deputies said. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a shooting at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road, where they found the man dead.
Man shot and killed near trailhead in Marion County, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One person was shot and killed near a Marion County trailhead Monday evening. The shooting homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyon Road, deputies said. Deputies said when they arrived at the trailhead they found a dead man. The victim and suspect also knew...
Wanted man tries to lead Gainesville Police on a chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested after fleeing from law enforcement on multiple occasions. Roderick Mabry, 37, had an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office warrant for robbery, felony battery, and drug trafficking. Gainesville police officers spotted Mabry on Southwest 13th Street driving a silver Dodge...
‘Bald headed bitch’ with boxcutter nabbed after alleged slashing

A Leesburg woman was arrested early Saturday night after allegedly slashing another woman with a boxcutter. Police were dispatched to the intersection of South East Street and Ferguson Avenue. On the way to that location they received a description of the alleged attacker and detained her near the crime scene .
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into parked Cadillac at Villages Golf Cars

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing into a parked Cadillac at The Villages Golf Cars. A witness was watching as a black 2021 Chevrolet driven by 58-year-old Sharon Denise Bryan of Ocala crashed into the Cadillac at about 5 p.m. Friday at The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness also told police that bystanders had to help Bryan out of her car, because she “could not get out on her own,” the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Alachua County deputies arrest man for battering pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after he strangled a pregnant woman at UF Health Shands Hospital last month. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Joseph Reynolds Friday night. He is charged with aggravated battery with knowledge the victim was pregnant. The incident report says Reynolds...
Guilty of murder, sues sheriff’s office

A man who pleaded guilty to the beating death of a Lake Region man in 2019 is suing the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, claiming that deputies used excessive force when arresting him. In a federal lawsuit, Travis Roe claims he did not resist nor pose a threat to officers...
Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac

A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
Recognize them? Women accused of stealing from Best Buy in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Do you know these women? Police are asking for the public's help finding the four ladies who they say stole several items from a Best Buy store recently. According to a Facebook post by Ocala police, on Aug. 29, the women "actively worked together" to steal multiple items from Best Buy, totaling over $500.
Deadly crash in Marion County

A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
