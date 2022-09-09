Florida State University will host Fresh Check Day — an uplifting event that aims to create a community of caring in support of important mental health issues. Fresh Check Day strives to nurture a welcoming and informative atmosphere where students engage together in open and constructive dialogue. Students will learn the warning signs and symptoms of mental illness and the availability of mental health resources and services. They’ll also learn how to play a significant part in FSU’s suicide prevention initiatives.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO