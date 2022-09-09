Read full article on original website
Two FSU researchers tapped for membership in Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida
Two trailblazing Florida State University researchers have been selected for membership in the Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida. Sylvie Naar, a distinguished endowed professor in the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Social Medicine, and Thomas Joiner, the Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor in the Department of Psychology, will be formally inducted into the academy in November.
FSU to host ‘Fresh Check Day’ mental health program
Florida State University will host Fresh Check Day — an uplifting event that aims to create a community of caring in support of important mental health issues. Fresh Check Day strives to nurture a welcoming and informative atmosphere where students engage together in open and constructive dialogue. Students will learn the warning signs and symptoms of mental illness and the availability of mental health resources and services. They’ll also learn how to play a significant part in FSU’s suicide prevention initiatives.
FSU researcher earns NSF grant to advance open science
A Florida State University researcher is partnering with the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research and the University of Colorado Boulder to advance efforts in open science through creation of the FAIR Facilities and Instruments research coordination network. Renaine Julian, director of STEM Libraries at FSU Libraries, is a member of...
Academic excellence fuels FSU’s recognition as Top 20 public university
Fueled by a steadfast commitment to student success and academic excellence, Florida State University continued its reign as a Top 20 national public university, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges 2022-2023” guidebook released Monday. Florida State reaffirmed its No. 19 spot in the rankings,...
FSU Art Alum Selected for Prestigious Connecticut Residency
Donald Guevara (MFA studio art 2022) has been selected as a studio fellow at NXTHVN, a ten-month fellowship program based in New Haven, Connecticut. Each year, only seven artists and two curators are selected from a highly competitive pool to participate in the program, which is designed to accelerate the careers of the next generation and fosters retention of professional art talent.
