Complex

Disney Shares First Teaser Trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Remake

Disney is taking audiences back to Atlantica. On Day 1 of its D23 expo, the studio shared a first-look at The Little Mermaid, starring actress/singer Halle Bailey as the titular character. The one-and-half minute teaser begins with striking underwater shots, as Ariel (Bailey) swims through a shipwreck before singing lyrics from the iconic tune, “Part of Your World.”
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date

Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes

Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
Harrison Ford Premieres 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer: 'A Movie That Will Kick Your Ass'

Harrison Ford is back as the world’s most handsome archaeologist — with “a really human story to tell.”. The actor was present for the premiere of a trailer for the fifth installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday, according to AV Club. After an on-set injury and frustrating delay, the film — which is directed by James Mangold — wrapped production in February.
With 'Barbarian' at the gate, N.American moviegoers shiver

"Barbarian," a new horror film with a modern twist, has scared its way to the top of North America's box office, earning an estimated $10 million on yet another slow movie weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. "Barbarian" has enjoyed strong reviews, with Variety calling it a "new horror classic."
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release

There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
Barbarian scares up $10 million at the box office with killer debut

Moviegoers checked in for director Zach Cregger's rental horror mystery Barbarian, which had a killer debut at the box office this weekend. The actor and comedian's (Whitest Kids U'Know, Love and Air Sex) film directorial debut opened at No. 1 with $10 million, according to Comscore. The horror offering stars Georgina Campbell as Tess, a young woman who discovers that the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger, Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Against her better judgment, Tess spends the night and soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than an unexpected house guest.
Acclaimed horror pic 'Barbarian' ushers in spooky season at the domestic box office

Disney and 20th Century Studios' "Barbarian" opened atop the domestic box office this weekend, scaring up $10 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. The acclaimed horror flick exceeded expectations during a relatively quiet period at the North American box office as the summer movie season comes to a close, making way for spooky season. Another new Disney title, Star Studios' "Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva," nabbed second place with $4.4 million — the fourth best domestic opening ever for a Bollywood film.
'Secret Invasion' Trailer Lands for New Disney Plus Show With Nick Fury

The secret's out. Take a look at Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series, arriving on Disney Plus in 2023. A trailer dropped Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo 2022. Samuel L. Jackson returns as MCU superspy Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn as alien Skrull leader Talos, first seen in 2019's Captain Marvel. Announced way back in 2020, the new series adapts a comic in which shape-changing Skrulls replaced Marvel heroes to infiltrate and invade Earth.
Everything revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022

The Disney D23 Expo has come and gone, leaving behind plenty of juicy reveals that have audiences craving more. The Mouse House shared details and trailers for its many films and TV shows, including those from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios. With so many surprises coming out...
