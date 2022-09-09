Read full article on original website
Disney Shares First Teaser Trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Remake
Disney is taking audiences back to Atlantica. On Day 1 of its D23 expo, the studio shared a first-look at The Little Mermaid, starring actress/singer Halle Bailey as the titular character. The one-and-half minute teaser begins with striking underwater shots, as Ariel (Bailey) swims through a shipwreck before singing lyrics from the iconic tune, “Part of Your World.”
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
EW.com
Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite after 38 years: See Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug it out at D23
Dr. Jones and his old pal Short Round finally found time for love. Harrison Ford reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan backstage at the D23 Expo on Saturday, sharing an adorably warm embrace and posing for photos Quan later posted to Instagram.
The Verge
Guns are also out in the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Netflix finally dropped the first trailer, technically a teaser, for Glass Onion: A Knifes Out Mystery. The film is set in the same universe as Knives Out, the award winning murder mystery from 2019. The new film is as notable for how much it cost Netflix as it is for...
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
Harrison Ford Premieres 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer: 'A Movie That Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford is back as the world’s most handsome archaeologist — with “a really human story to tell.”. The actor was present for the premiere of a trailer for the fifth installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday, according to AV Club. After an on-set injury and frustrating delay, the film — which is directed by James Mangold — wrapped production in February.
tvinsider.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: See Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy Run Amok (VIDEO)
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters in a sequel to the beloved Hocus Pocus movie coming just in time for this Halloween season and streaming on Disney+. The streamer released the official Hocus Pocus 2 trailer during the D23 expo on Friday, September 9.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
‘Prey’: Former Shelter Dog Coco Is the Breakout Star of the Blockbuster Movie
Audiences love a solid animal actor performance, and Coco the dog delivers in the 'Predator' sequel 'Prey.'
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
With 'Barbarian' at the gate, N.American moviegoers shiver
"Barbarian," a new horror film with a modern twist, has scared its way to the top of North America's box office, earning an estimated $10 million on yet another slow movie weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. "Barbarian" has enjoyed strong reviews, with Variety calling it a "new horror classic."
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
Barbarian scares up $10 million at the box office with killer debut
Moviegoers checked in for director Zach Cregger's rental horror mystery Barbarian, which had a killer debut at the box office this weekend. The actor and comedian's (Whitest Kids U'Know, Love and Air Sex) film directorial debut opened at No. 1 with $10 million, according to Comscore. The horror offering stars Georgina Campbell as Tess, a young woman who discovers that the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger, Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Against her better judgment, Tess spends the night and soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than an unexpected house guest.
Harrison Ford Has Epic ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion Days After Huge News About His ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Emerges
Iconic actor Harrison Ford may be headed to the latest Taylor Sheridan drama and Yellowstone spinoff series. But, he will also always be Indy to so many of us. That’s why one epic Instagram post is truly making us smile as the upcoming 1932 series as he has an epic reunion with one of his Indiana Jones costars!
hypebeast.com
Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night' Halloween Special Receives Spooky, Black-and-White Trailer
During Disney‘s D23 Expo on Saturday, Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer for its first television special: a black-and-white Halloweek horror flick, dubbed Werewolf by Night. Starring Gael Garcia Bernal, the scary movie takes cues from 1903s- and ’40s cinematic styles, telling the story of Jack Russell, a man who...
AOL Corp
Acclaimed horror pic 'Barbarian' ushers in spooky season at the domestic box office
Disney and 20th Century Studios' "Barbarian" opened atop the domestic box office this weekend, scaring up $10 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. The acclaimed horror flick exceeded expectations during a relatively quiet period at the North American box office as the summer movie season comes to a close, making way for spooky season. Another new Disney title, Star Studios' "Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva," nabbed second place with $4.4 million — the fourth best domestic opening ever for a Bollywood film.
CNET
'Secret Invasion' Trailer Lands for New Disney Plus Show With Nick Fury
The secret's out. Take a look at Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series, arriving on Disney Plus in 2023. A trailer dropped Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo 2022. Samuel L. Jackson returns as MCU superspy Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn as alien Skrull leader Talos, first seen in 2019's Captain Marvel. Announced way back in 2020, the new series adapts a comic in which shape-changing Skrulls replaced Marvel heroes to infiltrate and invade Earth.
Digital Trends
Everything revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022
The Disney D23 Expo has come and gone, leaving behind plenty of juicy reveals that have audiences craving more. The Mouse House shared details and trailers for its many films and TV shows, including those from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios. With so many surprises coming out...
