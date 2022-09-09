ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Days of Our Lives’ Stars Detail “Initial Shock” to The Show’s Move to Peacock: “Lots of Mixed Reactions”

By Samantha Nungesser
 4 days ago
Today may be the last day to catch Days of Our Lives on NBC, as come Monday, Sept. 12, it will officially make the jump to Peacock. And just over a month since it was announced, the stars of the hit soap opera are opening up about how they initially felt regarding the move.

In an interview with SoapCentral, Eric Martsolf, who plays Brady, let out a deep sigh after the group was asked for their thoughts. He went on to joke, “Just that. That was [the reaction].”

Deidre Hall, who has played Marlena on Days of Our Lives for over 40 years, said there were “lots of mixed reactions” because they “didn’t know what it meant.”

“NBC has been our home for over 50 years and it’s always felt like home,” she said. “I think of Peacock as NBC and as home so I’m thinking we’re feeling very optimistic.”

Robert Scott Wilson, who plays Alex, also had a positive outlook after what he described as the “initial shock.”

“I think everybody knew it was coming down the line. It was just, at least speaking for myself, didn’t think it was going to happen so fast,” he said. “You know, it was delivered, it was kind of a, ‘Gasp,’ but then it was like, ‘Oh, there’s longevity there’s opportunity, there’s all of this great refreshing news that’s attached to it.'”

Martsolf pointed out that one thing they know about soap fans is that they “embrace change.”

He added, “They always have, whether it’s a new face or a new character, whether it’s a storyline. I mean, they love change. So we are asking them to make a change here, but it’s a very simple change, it’s not actually difficult in any way.”

By the sounds of it, it doesn’t seem like too much will shift for the show itself, aside from Wilson joking that there may be more shirtless scenes for his character. Drake Hogestyn, who plays Jack, assured fans that they still have the “same compelling stories” and “the same engaging actors.”

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.

