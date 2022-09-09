Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Craycroft Road [Tucson, AZ]
Hit-and-Run Collision near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road Results in One Fatality. The crash happened on September 11th, near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. According to Tucson Police Department, a man was walking in the area when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The driver of...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms move south of Casa Grande; Tornado warning expires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rare occurence happened in Arizona when a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday afternoon. A tornado warning radar indicated that a thunderstorm could produce a tornado, but it was never spotted. The warning expired around 4:30 p.m. Isolated...
Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a pedestrian was killed in a crash near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.
Mt. Lemmon control road 38 set for 3 hour delay
On September 10, 2022, Control Road number 38 will be temporarily delayed from around 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
1 Critically Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Silverbell Road [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (September 12, 2022) – Sunday night, one victim sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle accident on Silverbell Road. Police responded to the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Sweetwater Drive after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash on Harrison Road [Tucson, AZ]
Traffic Accident on East Prince Road Left Two Injured. The incident happened on September 9th, south of East Prince Road involving three vehicles. Furthermore, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that the area was blocked for several hours, but has since been reopened. No other information was provided at...
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
Video shows moments before vehicle-pedestrian crash in Tucson
So far in 2022, Tucson Police have responded to 29 pedestrian fatalities. That's 10 more than what was reported at this time last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25-Year-Old Devi Marie Stubblefield Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday. The crash happened at around 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Stone Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez Died 4 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ)
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Queen Creek. The officials stated that an 18-year-old is facing charges [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Fronteras Desk
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Eastern Arizona – August 2022 – San Pedro River Valley
The road from the small town of San Manuel to Benson runs for 60 miles through the San Pedro River Valley. Of those 60 miles, at least half are unpaved, and at many points, very rough. It is however a great drive, with impressive scenery along the way. The monsoon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TPD: Many arrested for street racing throughout the weekend
The Tucson Police Department shares the results of a weekend strategic deployment with our law enforcement partners to overcome street racing/sideshows throughout Tucson.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Catalina Highway reopens following three-vehicle crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday morning, Sept. 9. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at North Harrison Road, south of East Prince Road. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Vulnerable man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 67-year-old man was found safe after he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14. Pima County sheriff’s deputies say he had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. near Camino Verde and Drexel Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
More than 90 golf carts, stoarage area destroyed in blaze at Randolph Golf Course
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 90 golf carts and a storage area were destroyed by fire at Randolph Golf Course in Tucson early Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said crews were called to the course around 2:20 a.m. following reports of a building fire. The fire was under control by 2:45 a.m., according to TFD.
clayconews.com
SEIZURE/ARREST: FORTY SIX (46) POUNDS OF SMUGGELED FENTANYL DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF PHOENIX RESIDENT ON INTERSTATE 10 NEAR RED ROCK IN PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA
RED ROCK, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, an AZDPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock in Pinal County, Arizona.
Granite Secures $20 Million Project with the Tucson Airport Authority for the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program
WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $20 million dollar construction contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) to reconstruct an outboard taxiway (Taxiway C) at the Tucson International Airport (TUS), in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program. This will be the second work package awarded as part of the previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project to demolish an existing runway and re-construct a new relocated commercial runway, center taxiway, and outboard taxiway that will parallel the existing main runway at TUS. The project is primarily funded through an FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIP) with additional funding expected from the recently passed Infrastructure Bill prior to the start of construction. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s 4th quarter CAP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006084/en/ Granite crews prepared for takeoff at Tucson International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)
Two injured in three-vehicle wreck on Catalina Highway Friday
A Friday morning wreck closed southbound Catalina Highway near Harrison Road. Two people were injured.
Comments / 0