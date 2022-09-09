ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fairchild Photo Exhibit Features Vintage Shots of Musical Luminaries, From Grace Jones to Debbie Harry

By Joe Lynch
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

On Friday (Sept. 9), the morning of the first official day of New York Fashion Week, which runs through Sept. 14, the Fairchild Fashion Museum launched its first New York City exhibition, curated by Women’s Wear Daily, Footwear News and Beauty Inc. ( Billboard shares a parent company, Penske Media Corporation, with those brands.)

Entitled “A Matter of Style,” the exhibition is a two-day pop-up event taking place Sept. 9-10 at AG Studios on 52 Walker Street. Among the dozens of photographs from the Fairchild archives on display are pictures spotlighting several musical luminaries who helped shape and define New York fashion over the decades.

There’s a fantastic candid shot of Liza Minnelli speaking with Bianca Jagger during an event at the legendary Studio 54 hosted by fashion trend-setter Halston in 1977, as well as an iconic photo of Madonna and Michael Jackson arriving at the Academy Awards red carpet together back in 1991. There are also delightful pics of everyone from Diana Ross to Jennifer Lopez to Debbie Harry of Blondie, all of whom have left distinctive, indelible marks on the world of fashion.

With Fairchild going back to 1892 and WWD extending back to 1910, there’s a lot of history to draw on. There’s also plenty of shots featuring various runways, street style moments, celebrities and fashion designers. Plus, there’s a look at the so-called Ladies Who Lunch and the distinct looks from those various snacking socialites who inspired Stephen Sondheim’s classic Broadway song “The Ladies Who Lunch,” made popular by Elaine Stritch in Company .

The free-to-the-public exhibit is open now.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Covers Taylor Swift, Madonna & Aretha Franklin for Season 4 Premiere of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’: Watch

Welcome back, Kelly Clarkson — and welcome to New York. To celebrate the return of her daytime talkshow The Kelly Clarkson Show, the fourth season of which premieres Monday (Sept. 12), the three-time Grammy winner pulled out all the stops for her first Kellyoke back by singing an action-packed medley of hits by Willie Nelson, Madonna, Aretha Franklin and Taylor Swift. Most of the comeback performance was prerecorded, and followed Clarkson as she and her band pack up their show’s home base in Hollywood into tour buses and hit the road. As they head out east, the “Stronger” singer aptly covers Willie’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Pearl Jam Delivers Iconic Show at New York City’s Apollo Theater

After 30 years of performing as one of the best live bands in rock music, Pearl Jam has a pretty solid understanding of what its core fan base expects. And for a one-of-a-kind show at the legendary 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater — a day before they perform at Madison Square Garden in a show that brought in fans from across the country — the band leaned into a set that die-hards appreciated. And even through some technical difficulties, Pearl Jam delivered surprises, deep cuts and roaring renditions of iconic favorites that will easily enter the lore of classic shows that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

John Lennon’s Killer Denied Parole for 12th Time

The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said Monday (Sept. 12). Mark David Chapman, 67, appeared before a parole board at the end of August, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Chapman shot and killed Lennon on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, as Lennon and Yoko Ono were returning to their Upper West Side apartment. Lennon had signed an autograph for Chapman on a copy of his recently released album, Double Fantasy, earlier that day. State officials have...
MANHATTAN, NY
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy