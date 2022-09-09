ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Bridge construction begins on Muskogee highway, locals are conflicted on the progress

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
MUSKOGEE. Okla. — Bridge construction is underway on US-62 in Muskogee, and people in the area have mixed feelings.

The major project will replace the East and Westbound bridges over the Arkansas River and the bridges over 55th Street. Oklahoma Department of Transportation Spokesperson Brenda Perry Clark said this needed to happen because these areas are “functionally obsolete.”

While that may sound like a scary phrase, it means traffic can’t flow as effectively because of the current shoulders and narrow bridge width. Those are two major focus areas for the infrastructure that dates back to the 1960s.

When asked if the bridges are unsafe, Perry Clark said, “no, drivers do not need to worry about that, if that were the case, we would have to close the bridges.”

Doug Bert runs the nearby Charlie’s Chicken and said the work hasn’t been an issue for his business so far. “I just hope and pray that it doesn’t affect us that much,” he said.

Down the road, Keith Hardware General Manager Mark Lee feels the same. “It definitely needs repair,” he said, “it’s kind of rough, bridge is kind of rough, you see pieces of concrete coming out.” Other people FOX23 talked with weren’t as mellow, one woman called it the “bridge debacle.”

Perry Clark said ODOT realizes a late 2024 end date is a long time, but asked drivers to be patient and the improvements will impactful. She also asked everyone to please be extra careful driving around construction workers.

Right now, traffic is just one lane in each direction in that area. At the same time as this project, you can also expect bridge work over the Muskogee Turnpike.

