Entertainment Weekly

A Gutsy move: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton get real on their new TV series

It's almost impossible to go into an interview with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton without some preconceptions. They have, after all, been on the global stage for the better part of four decades, with scenes from their public lives as familiar (if not as mundane) as our own: a preteen Chelsea on her father Bill's campaign trail; the presidential family walking hand in hand on the White House lawn, post-Lewinsky scandal; Hillary's emotional concession speech after the 2016 election.
Hillary Clinton's Shocking Story About Chelsea Had The Tonight Show Audience Gasping

We all have our crazy family vacation memories. See-through shower in the middle of a hotel suite the entire brood is planning to board in? Oh, just us. Well, the Clintons may have a tale to top 'em all, and the shocking story was shared on a recent episode of "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," in which Hillary and Chelsea played the "Mother/Daughter Challenge" game.
People

Hillary Clinton Says She's Never Watched a TV or Film Adaptation About Her Family: 'I've Lived It'

"There's no reason to watch it," Hillary Clinton said Thursday on Watch What Happens Live of not seeing any TV or film adaptations about her family Hillary Clinton is not pleading the fifth. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with daughter Chelsea on Thursday, the former secretary of state, 74, participated in Andy Cohen's segment titled Plead the Fifth — where guests can choose to not answer one of the three questions asked — and she didn't hold back. In one of the questions, the host, 54, asked if she's...
Daily Beast

Donald Trump Is Not Invited to Queen’s Funeral, and Joe Biden May Have to Take the Bus

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. If Donald Trump thought that his hagiography of Queen Elizabeth published on his Truth Social website and the Daily Mail in the days after her death would secure him an invite to her funeral, he will be disappointed.
POTUS
Daily Mail

CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge of the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired - as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title

CNN staffers said they fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the The Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
The List

New Documentary Makes Shocking Claim About Eric And Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship

By many accounts, the Trump brothers are on the same page about many things — including some issues that maybe they shouldn't be, such as tax evasion (via Vanity Fair). Donald Jr. and Eric have been business partners and share so much in common, namely that they both call former president Donald Trump "dad." Both men said "I do" at Mar-a-Lago — although Eric is still married to his wife, Lara (via Town & Country).
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Fox Host Slams Laura Ingraham, Fox for Throwing in ‘Trump Towel’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling pounced on Laura Ingraham’s apparent skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s potential run for office, using the opportunity to knock his former Fox News colleague and the network itself. Regarding another Trump presidential campaign, Ingraham said on a podcast Monday that “we’ll see whether...
Variety

NewsNation Readies New Chris Cuomo Show For October

Chris Cuomo is returning to cable news after a ten-month absence. The former CNN and ABC News correspondent will launch his new program, “Cuomo,” on October 3 on NewsNation, backed by TV-station giant Nexstar Media. The show , which will air at 8 p.m. on weekdays, has begun production in New York, the company announced Wednesday. Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen has been tapped to serve as executive producer. Cohen, a former top producer on ABC’s “The View” will lead the show behind the camera. Other top producers have worked for CBS News, CNN+ and ABC News. Cuomo will have something to prove. His departure...
Fox News

Laura Ingraham rips Hillary Clinton over 'Gutsy' series

Fox News host Laura Ingraham blasted Hillary Clinton over the fact that Clinton did not feature Queen Elizabeth II on her new series on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, why include women like Queen Elizabeth, or Mother, now Saint Teresa, globally recognized for their tireless service to others when there are so many more deserving, gutsy gals out there?
