Phoenix Suns radio announcer Al McCoy introduced as Fiesta Bowl Parade's Grand Marshal

The legendary Voice of the Suns Al McCoy is now the leading face of this year's Fiesta Bowl Parade. McCoy, who's entering his 51st season calling Suns games, was introduced as the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade's Grand Marshal during a press conference at the Fiesta Bowl Museum in Scottsdale on Tuesday. He's the third person to represent the Suns as...
PHOENIX, AZ
