Tigard, OR

Chronicle

Police Arrest Three Suspects in Oregon Arson Cases

Portland police arrested three suspects allegedly connected to a rash of arson fires in Mt. Tabor Park over the past few weeks early Sunday morning. All three were booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of five counts of arson in the first degree and four counts of arson in the second degree. Both are felonies.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day

Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

2 crashes near Sherwood leave 1 dead, 6 hospitalized

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to two serious crashes in just over two hours Saturday night near Sherwood. The sheriff’s office said at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Southwest Scholls-Sherwood Road near Southwest Stark Road. When they arrived, they found a BMW SUV that had rolled over off the side of the road. A witness said they saw the SUV speeding over 90 miles per hour, going across an oncoming lane and then going into ditch.
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.
CORNELIUS, OR
KGW

Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting on Highway 18

POLK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) have announced an arrest in the case of the July 13 shooting death of Dennis Anderson on Highway 18 near Grand Ronde, who was apparently targeted in a road rage incident. State police detectives and the Polk County Major Crimes Team...
POLK COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
clayconews.com

ARREST MADE IN ROAD RAGE HOMICIDE ON HIGHWAY 18 IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON

POLK COUNTY, OR (September 9, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that OSP Detectives in conjunction with Polk County Major Crimes Team have continued the investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Gerard Anderson on July 13, 2022 on Highway 18. Suspect Vehicle-BMW A suspect was developed, and...
POLK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Historic Newberg drive-in damaged in hit-and-run with U-Haul

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) The owner of the beloved 99W Drive-In Theatre in Newberg is devasted after a driver ripped their ticket booth from the ground in a hit-and-run. The owner says someone tried to drive a U-Haul through the entrance, but the truck was too big and tore the ticket booth away from its foundation.
NEWBERG, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

