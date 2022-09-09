WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to two serious crashes in just over two hours Saturday night near Sherwood. The sheriff’s office said at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Southwest Scholls-Sherwood Road near Southwest Stark Road. When they arrived, they found a BMW SUV that had rolled over off the side of the road. A witness said they saw the SUV speeding over 90 miles per hour, going across an oncoming lane and then going into ditch.

SHERWOOD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO