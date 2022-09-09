Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Cornelius house party
Police in Salem on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a Cornelius house party in February. Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar, 19, was being held in the Marion County Jail after police in Salem arrested him during a traffic stop.
Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree
Two teens linked to at least three dozen fires set at Mount Tabor during the peak of Portland’s fire season were released without bail Monday after prosecutors said their crimes weren’t violent or threatening physical harm. Malik M. Hares and Samuel O. Perkins, both 18, made their first...
Chronicle
Police Arrest Three Suspects in Oregon Arson Cases
Portland police arrested three suspects allegedly connected to a rash of arson fires in Mt. Tabor Park over the past few weeks early Sunday morning. All three were booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of five counts of arson in the first degree and four counts of arson in the second degree. Both are felonies.
WWEEK
Documents Show Police Building Detailed Case to Arrest Old Town Robber for Selling Fentanyl Pills
A man previously involved in a February gunfight in Portland’s Old Town is now in jail after being accused of selling fentanyl and meth one block away from where the shootings occurred. Terrance Jacob, 41, had previously been charged with robbery after TriMet security cameras caught Jacob throwing a...
Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day
Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
Police: Man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway
A homicide investigation is underway after authorities say a man was found stabbed multiple times in Portland's Irvington neighborhood.
kptv.com
2 crashes near Sherwood leave 1 dead, 6 hospitalized
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to two serious crashes in just over two hours Saturday night near Sherwood. The sheriff’s office said at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Southwest Scholls-Sherwood Road near Southwest Stark Road. When they arrived, they found a BMW SUV that had rolled over off the side of the road. A witness said they saw the SUV speeding over 90 miles per hour, going across an oncoming lane and then going into ditch.
3 teens booked on arson in connection with Mt. Tabor fires
Three arrests were made Saturday night after a string of arsons at Mt. Tabor and the surrounding neighborhood, Portland Fire and Rescue announced Sunday.
kptv.com
Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.
Orchards kidnapping suspect taken into custody, Clark County Officials say
The suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Orchards was taken into custody Saturday, Clark County officials said.
KGW
Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting on Highway 18
POLK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) have announced an arrest in the case of the July 13 shooting death of Dennis Anderson on Highway 18 near Grand Ronde, who was apparently targeted in a road rage incident. State police detectives and the Polk County Major Crimes Team...
WashCo K9 helps feds in Longview drug search
A Washington County deputy and his trusty K9 assisted federal agents in a search for drugs on Saturday.
clayconews.com
ARREST MADE IN ROAD RAGE HOMICIDE ON HIGHWAY 18 IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR (September 9, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that OSP Detectives in conjunction with Polk County Major Crimes Team have continued the investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Gerard Anderson on July 13, 2022 on Highway 18. Suspect Vehicle-BMW A suspect was developed, and...
Police look to identify 4 individuals accused of assaulting, stabbing man
PPB detectives are requesting public assistance with identifying a group of four people that violently attacked and stabbed a man on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to police.
Shot fired, man pistol-whipped during struggle in NW Portland
Authorities say an altercation in Northwest Portland led to a shot being fired and one man being pistol-whipped Friday.
Two men indicted for allegedly trying to steal $2.9 million from Portland Public Schools
PORTLAND, Ore — Federal prosecutors have charged two Nigerian nationals with wire fraud and identity theft in 20 cases across the country, including the attempted theft of nearly $2.9 million from Portland Public Schools in 2019. PPS caught the fraud, notified the FBI and was able to recover the...
kptv.com
Historic Newberg drive-in damaged in hit-and-run with U-Haul
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) The owner of the beloved 99W Drive-In Theatre in Newberg is devasted after a driver ripped their ticket booth from the ground in a hit-and-run. The owner says someone tried to drive a U-Haul through the entrance, but the truck was too big and tore the ticket booth away from its foundation.
Tigard doctor’s killer convicted for second time after appeal
A jury convicted a man for the second time in the 2010 murder of a Tigard doctor on Thursday after the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed the decision based on more of the victim's emails being allowed during the first trial.
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Pleads Not Guilty to Charges From Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring Investigation
The Chehalis man arrested last month for alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring was released two days after he was extradited to Oregon, The Chronicle confirmed this week. Cole C. Miller, 24, pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree aggravated theft and one count of racketeering...
Amber Alert canceled after Vancouver teen found safe
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a teenage girl reportedly abducted in Vancouver after authorities say the teen was found safe.
The Oregonian
