HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together two deadly shootings Saturday evening from two separate crime scenes near each other in northeast Houston. Houston police said they were first called to a shooting around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd. near Greater Fifth Ward. That's where officials found a woman at the scene, who was rushed to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO