Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Year's National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voter Rights is in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire ironhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston officers find stolen SUV linked to homicide, take 3 into custody: HPD
HOUSTON - Houston police say a stolen SUV linked to a homicide in Montgomery County was recovered early Monday morning, and three people were taken into custody. Around 2 a.m., officers near E Little York and Airline Drive came across the gold Chevy SUV. According to police, when officers ran...
fox26houston.com
Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy
HOUSTON - A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired. Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck. BACKGROUND:...
fox26houston.com
2 men robbed outside Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Police want you to look at some video of two men who robbed someone outside a store in southwest Houston. It happened last month in a convenience store parking lot on Ranchester, near Town Park Drive. Surveillance video shows the two suspects get out of a Chevy suburban...
fox26houston.com
Houston to become site of first 3-D printed home
HOUSTON - Construction on the first multi-story 3-D printed house in the U.S has officially begun here in Houston. The hybrid construction method combines 3-D printing with wood framing and integrates conventional home-building systems. The final result will be a 4,000 square-foot home. 3-D printing also provides mass customization and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Houston optometrist office robbed, search underway for suspects
HOUSTON - The search is underway for two men who robbed an optometrist office. It happened on Beechnut, near the West Loop. Police say one of the suspects stayed at the door, while the other approached the counter with a gun and demanded money. The employees complied and handed him...
fox26houston.com
Bond set for 2 charged in Harris Co. Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin's death
HOUSTON - Two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin appeared in court Monday morning. The court revoked bond for Ahsim Taylor, Jr. and Jayland Womack on previous murder cases from 2021. Both will be held in jail on no bond until another court hearing, which is scheduled for Friday.
fox26houston.com
Man with tire iron fatally shot by Liberty Co. investigator at Houston restaurant: HPD
HOUSTON - An investigator working an extra job fatally shot a man who charged at him with a tire iron inside a Houston restaurant, police say. The shooting was reported around 11:14 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Gulfgate Mall. According to HPD, a Liberty County District Attorney’s Office...
fox26houston.com
Officials investigating 3-year-old's 'suspicious' death in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating a 3-year-old's death that's being deemed suspicious in Liberty County. Details are limited but according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when the child's mother's boyfriend called dispatch in distress. During the call, he described...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Another Houston mom comes forward about monkey sounds made at daughter's volleyball game
HOUSTON - Another parent is coming forward with allegations of racism at a Houston area volleyball game. "I'm hoping to God that's not what they're learning at home; a lot of these homes need to think about what you're modeling for your children," said Karen Morton. Morton has an Afro-Latina...
fox26houston.com
Friendswood police believe man died days before he was found in home
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A man who was found dead in a Friendswood home had a head wound consistent with foul play, police say. The man was found Monday afternoon, but police believe he had been dead in the home for several days. Friendswood police were called to a home in...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area giraffe 'Jacob' in the running for America's Favorite Pet
ALVIN, Texas - The search for America’s Favorite Pet is on, and we have a contender right here in the Houston area. Jacob the Giraffe from the Bayou Wildlife Zoo is currently in second place in the Top 10 group round. "He loves to eat. Obviously, he loves branches,...
fox26houston.com
State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Harris County Judge announces budget proposals on the eve of vote by Commissioners Court
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "Setting our tax rate and establishing a budget are some of the most important things we'll do this year and that we do each year," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. You can expect some disagreement Tuesday between Hidalgo and the two Republican commissioners while they...
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigating 2 deadly shootings at separate crime scenes
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together two deadly shootings Saturday evening from two separate crime scenes near each other in northeast Houston. Houston police said they were first called to a shooting around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd. near Greater Fifth Ward. That's where officials found a woman at the scene, who was rushed to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
fox26houston.com
Rescued dog reunites with family after being lost for nearly 2 years
HOUSTON - A Houston family was reunited with their sweet dog after he was thought to be missing for nearly two years. The Houston SPCA announced in a press release it found a lost, emaciated Boxer named Cash with an injured back leg in northeast Houston near the corner of Russell St. and Wylie.
fox26houston.com
Galveston community remembers teen car crash victim through paddle out memorial
GALVESTON, Texas - A memorial was held Sunday in Galveston for a 14-year-old boy killed in a drunk driving crash on Sept. 2. Family and friends held a "Paddle Out" at 29th Street and Seawall Boulevard in honor of Mason Nelson. Paddle Outs are memorials held on the water where...
fox26houston.com
Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 9th most ethnically diverse large city in the US: report
HOUSTON - Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures and a recent study by WalletHub ranked it among the top large cities for its vast diversity. The report looked at each city based on ethnicity, race, language, and birthplace. Its findings resulted in Houston ranking 27th...
fox26houston.com
Sunny and warm Tuesday with lower humidity; isolated showers south of Houston
Beautiful, almost fall-like weather is in place and temperatures this morning reached the 60s in many spots and will likely do the same tonight. Afternoon temperatures will remain very warm, but with comfortable humidity. A front that moved through and brought this drier air will return as a warm front beginning Thursday, so rain chances will increase and the rainiest days appear to be Friday and Saturday. Today marks the anniversary of Hurricane Ike's impact on our area, but this year's quiet pattern continues for now.
fox26houston.com
Nearly 12-foot alligator captured in Cinco Ranch subdivision
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Some homeowners in the Cinco Ranch subdivision had quite the scare on Monday morning. The nearly 12-foot alligator walking around their subdivision, according to the Fort Bend County Constables Office. We're told the gator could not be coaxed out of the area, so Bayou City...
Comments / 0