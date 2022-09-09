ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy

HOUSTON - A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired. Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck. BACKGROUND:...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 men robbed outside Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Police want you to look at some video of two men who robbed someone outside a store in southwest Houston. It happened last month in a convenience store parking lot on Ranchester, near Town Park Drive. Surveillance video shows the two suspects get out of a Chevy suburban...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston to become site of first 3-D printed home

HOUSTON - Construction on the first multi-story 3-D printed house in the U.S has officially begun here in Houston. The hybrid construction method combines 3-D printing with wood framing and integrates conventional home-building systems. The final result will be a 4,000 square-foot home. 3-D printing also provides mass customization and...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Houston optometrist office robbed, search underway for suspects

HOUSTON - The search is underway for two men who robbed an optometrist office. It happened on Beechnut, near the West Loop. Police say one of the suspects stayed at the door, while the other approached the counter with a gun and demanded money. The employees complied and handed him...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Bond set for 2 charged in Harris Co. Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin's death

HOUSTON - Two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin appeared in court Monday morning. The court revoked bond for Ahsim Taylor, Jr. and Jayland Womack on previous murder cases from 2021. Both will be held in jail on no bond until another court hearing, which is scheduled for Friday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Officials investigating 3-year-old's 'suspicious' death in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating a 3-year-old's death that's being deemed suspicious in Liberty County. Details are limited but according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when the child's mother's boyfriend called dispatch in distress. During the call, he described...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Remote Access#Fraud#Houston Scammers
fox26houston.com

State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control

HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigating 2 deadly shootings at separate crime scenes

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together two deadly shootings Saturday evening from two separate crime scenes near each other in northeast Houston. Houston police said they were first called to a shooting around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd. near Greater Fifth Ward. That's where officials found a woman at the scene, who was rushed to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Rescued dog reunites with family after being lost for nearly 2 years

HOUSTON - A Houston family was reunited with their sweet dog after he was thought to be missing for nearly two years. The Houston SPCA announced in a press release it found a lost, emaciated Boxer named Cash with an injured back leg in northeast Houston near the corner of Russell St. and Wylie.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos

HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 9th most ethnically diverse large city in the US: report

HOUSTON - Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures and a recent study by WalletHub ranked it among the top large cities for its vast diversity. The report looked at each city based on ethnicity, race, language, and birthplace. Its findings resulted in Houston ranking 27th...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Sunny and warm Tuesday with lower humidity; isolated showers south of Houston

Beautiful, almost fall-like weather is in place and temperatures this morning reached the 60s in many spots and will likely do the same tonight. Afternoon temperatures will remain very warm, but with comfortable humidity. A front that moved through and brought this drier air will return as a warm front beginning Thursday, so rain chances will increase and the rainiest days appear to be Friday and Saturday. Today marks the anniversary of Hurricane Ike's impact on our area, but this year's quiet pattern continues for now.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Nearly 12-foot alligator captured in Cinco Ranch subdivision

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Some homeowners in the Cinco Ranch subdivision had quite the scare on Monday morning. The nearly 12-foot alligator walking around their subdivision, according to the Fort Bend County Constables Office. We're told the gator could not be coaxed out of the area, so Bayou City...
CINCO RANCH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy