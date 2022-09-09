This author is miss informed on why the college lost the case. First of all the college backed those two black people who stole the wine from the store and played the race card against the business and killed off the contract with them and steered other businesses away from doing business with the bakery. That's what really happened here. Now if the author can't see that then he's a racist.
Leftists never want leftists to face the consequences of the actions they take. Otherwise how can they control ppl and make them live how they want them to live
The unfortunate part of this whole case is that 1. Oberlin College never took responsibility for what they had done. 2. The employees who were responsible for the attack on Gibson’s bakery suffered no repercussions. The money paid to Gibsons will be money that was paid in endowments to the college.
Related
South Euclid hopes to merge its municipal court after judge’s departure
Ohio Supreme Court strikes down law prohibiting unions from urging picketing at public officials’ homes, workplaces as First Amendment violation
Ohio College Will Pay Local Bakery $36 Million After Destroying Its Reputation
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Assumption that all or most women oppose abortion bans is presumptuous - and wrong
Scott Kraynak and Gary Dumm release collaborative, political ‘A-Men’ comic book
Heights Community Congress, ‘St. Ann Real Estate Audit’ committee recognized for golden anniversaries
International Overdose Awareness Day honors those lost to addiction
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland State University is Top Ohio College in U.S. News & World Report Social Mobility Rankings
Which Ohio colleges top U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2022-2023?
Say it ain’t so: The much-respected Eric Gordon is stepping down as Cleveland schools CEO: Today in Ohio
Students protest anti-LGBTQ+ preachers on campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland adding gender-affirming care, more abortion services to employee insurance plans
Knight Foundation to invest $31 million to transform University of Akron’s Polsky Building, support city arts initiatives
Cuyahoga County Council avoided sunshine for months while offering their slush funds to a favored few: Today in Ohio
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
East Cleveland Police Chief In Court Today for Grand Theft
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of fugitive wanted for rape
Medina community gathers to remember 9/11
Mom responds with knife to playground dispute: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 8