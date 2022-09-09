Read full article on original website
Herp Aderp
3d ago
Well they can stop building apt buildings in every hole they find. That will alleviate overcrowding
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
therealdeal.com
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
Two new residential towers proposed for Jersey City waterfront next to Goldman Sachs
JERSEY CITY — Get ready, Manhattan, your view to the west may get a bit shinier. Two more towers are headed into some of the last remaining undeveloped Jersey City waterfront property around Exchange Place in an area next to the Paulus Hook pier.
$26M federal grant will raise N.J. roadway that’s prone to flooding
A busy section of Route 7 that links Hudson and Essex counties — and is prone to flooding — is getting $26 million in repairs and upgrades to be funded by federal infrastructure grants. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.,...
Newark Public Schools ends mask mandate for students, staff
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Public Schools ended its mask mandate for students and staff just four days into the school year. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th. Masks are now […]
Education advocate returns to N.J. to fight for all students
JerseyCAN, a statewide student advocacy nonprofit, announced Tuesday that Paula White is its new executive director. The group, based in Cranford, trains parents in advocating for students, trains teachers in public policy, and produces research reports on topics such as instruction, the educator workforce, and school facilities. White, 56, taught...
Weedmaps presents N.J. cannabis event this week to help small businesses grow, sell legal weed
With the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission approving on Friday an additional 192 conditional licenses, the total number of approved businesses to grow, manufacture and sell weed is now 505. NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s trade journal covering the state’s legal weed industry, is hosting an all-day Cannabis Business Bootcamp on...
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
City of Newark reopens JFK Recreation Center
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On September 12, 2022, the City of Newark reopened JFK Recreation Center, after it received its first renovation since the 1980s. The center is located at 211 West Kinney Street in the city's Central Ward, with the entrance on Howard Street. The remodeling includes new bathrooms, a...
Mayor Adams orders NYC agencies to cut budgets amid spending requests from City Council, unions
Mayor Eric Adams is asking all municipal agencies to cut spending over the next two years. The call for cuts comes as some city agencies have been struggling to deliver critical services amid an ongoing exodus of city workers and difficulty hiring. [ more › ]
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Bergen County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train Monday near the Westwood station as an 88-year-old woman. Cecile Archer, of Westwood, was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.
Play explores Jersey City’s connection to the Underground Railroad
Speranza Theatre Company presents “Walk By The Way Of The Moon,” by Jacqueline Kennedy – a 30-minute family-friendly historical play about Jersey City’s connection to the Underground Railroad. This show will tour to parks throughout Hudson County in September 2022. All performances are free and open...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City holds 21st annual 9/11 memorial across the river from former Twin Towers site
The City of Jersey City held their 21st annual 9/11 memorial across the river from the former Twin Towers this morning, remembering the lives of the 38 residents lost. The ceremony, held at the 9/11 memorial near the intersection of Hudson and Grand Streets, had a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. – the time when the first plane hit the towers in 2001.
What is happening at Journal Square? | Jersey Journal editorial
What’s going on in Journal Square? And what is anyone doing about it?. Those are the questions Jersey City officials – both in City Hall and the Police Department – need to answer for residents, students, workers, shoppers and the thousands of people who commute to and from New York via the PATH hub there every day.
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City no Exception as State Teacher-Student Diversity Gap Widens
Even in Jersey City, more than half the teachers there are white, compared to just 15% of students. From a young age, bullies attacked Christina Huang about her Chinese culture, questioned her food, and mocked her parents’ accents. At her elementary school in West Milford, she said teachers brushed it off as harmless kid behavior.
When will Jersey City post crime stats online, and why did they disappear from website? Officials won’t say.
The Jersey City Police Department website was rudimentary, but it had all the information people needed to know: the leaders of the department and the locations of the precincts, as well as the history of the department and the names of officers who died in the line of duty. And...
essexnewsdaily.com
Protest is planned in response to reported plea deal in Moussa Fofana case
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends, family and #JusticeForMoussa supporters of Maplewood teenager Moussa Fofana, who was shot and killed at Underhill Field in June 2021, are planning a protest march from Columbia High School to Maplewood Town Hall in response to a reported plea deal in the case of his alleged murderer. The protest will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Trendy Hoboken Cafe With California Roots Expands To Jersey City
Popular Hoboken salad spot Alfalfa is expanding to Jersey City. The restaurant made the announcement on Instagram, noting this location will be its third — the other being in Santa Monica, CA. "This location holds a special place in our hearts, because it is a place we used to...
Paterson mayor plans to fire police chief over city’s violent crime surge
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said Tuesday he’s planning to fire Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora over what the mayor is calling a surge in shootings and other violent crime in the city. Baycora, 62, who is the city’s first Muslim police chief, was sworn into office by Sayegh on Feb....
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
