CBDC Weekly: Treasury Lends Support to US CBDC; Critics Say Digital Euro Must Do More
Reports that the U.S. Treasury Department is going to recommend that the government build out a central bank digital currency (CBDC) before deciding if it wants or needs one has the potential to spark a major battle with banks. Banking industry associations of all sizes have come out aggressively against...
Blockchain Association Forms ‘Nonpartisan’ Crypto PAC
The Blockchain Association will be rolling out its own political action committee, the BA PAC, as the crypto industry tries to gain a foothold in politics in the U.S., Coindesk wrote. The Blockchain Association is a prominent crypto trade group, and its members include stablecoin issuer Circle and exchanges like...
Today in Crypto: Thailand Increases Oversight; Senators Urge Zuckerberg to Fight Crypto Scams on Facebook; MicroStrategy Seeks to Sell $500M in Stock to Buy Bitcoin
Regulators in Thailand are tightening rules on digital assets, following several irregularities and the termination of a big acquisition involving a crypto exchange. According to a Sept. 8. Bloomberg report, this will likely create obstacles around its goal of becoming a leading crypto trading sector for Southeast Asia. The country was the first in the region to put digital asset legislation in place in 2018, which made it attractive to younger people in the area looking to buy crypto.
US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia’s global covert efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow. The cable does not name specific Russian targets but says the U.S. is providing classified information to select individual countries. It’s the latest effort by the Biden administration to declassify intelligence about Moscow’s military and political aims, dating back to...
Who Would Invest in DeFi When T-Bill Yields Are Higher?
It’s hard to come up with an investment riskier than crypto lending, which offered ridiculous returns of up to and even over 20% APY to anyone who’d put up the crypto collateral that funded various decentralized finance (DeFi) schemes. It’s even harder to come up with a safer...
Alternative Tech Companies Back Measure to Rein in Big Tech
More than a dozen tech companies whose products offer alternatives to those produced by technology giants have come out in favor of federal regulation that would rein in the largest companies. DuckDuckGo, which offers a privacy-focused search engine that competes with Google, and Mozilla, the longtime purveyor of a browser...
DOJ seeks to call Trump bluff on declassification claims
The Justice Department sought to call the bluff of former President Trump’s statements about declassifying the records found at his Florida home, criticizing his legal team for insinuating – but failing to fully assert – the claim. The response came after Trump’s attorneys on Monday repeatedly noted...
The New Math of Crypto Payments
There’s a fundamental difference between paying with crypto and paying in crypto that will play a big role in whether the broader public comes to use bitcoin, ether and the like at the till and the checkout screen. At present, by and large, people are paying with crypto but...
Cryptocurrencies Hold Transparency and Accountability Edge Over CBDCs
Cryptocurrencies Hold Transparency and Accountability Edge Over CBDCs. Since the very start of the concept of digital payments, humans have pursued a dream of simplified transactions between individuals that mix the ease and personal control of cash payments with the speed and interconnectivity of electronic payments. The earliest iterations of eMoney were all third-party products. Even when transactions within a system were instant or nearly instant, the benefits have always been restricted to transactions within a specific platform. Moreover, moving money into or out of that platform could take days.
Brother of Ex-Coinbase Manager Pleads in Crypto Insider Trading Case
The brother of an ex-Coinbase product manager pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, Reuters wrote. This, according to U.S. prosecutors, is the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency. Nikhil Wahi, 26, said he had made trades based on confidential Coinbase information. Prosecutors said the ex-product manager, Ishan Wahi, shared the information with his brother and their friend Sameer Ramani, involving new digital assets Coinbase was going to let users trade.
US Banks Post $370B Decline in Deposits
Deposits at U.S. banks are down $370 billion in the second quarter for the first time since 2018, and the banking industry also reported a drop in quarterly net income from one year ago. Deposits fell to $19.563 trillion as of June 30, down from $19.932 trillion in March, according...
JPMorgan: Strong Dollar Prompts Cross-Border Rethink of Idle Cash, Liquidity Strategies
Among the surprises in 2022 — a year full of them in the financial realm — the strong dollar is now a challenge (and opportunity) that corporates must wrestle with as they make $140 trillion in cross-border transactions annually and manage daily liquidity. Cat Moore, head of EMEA...
This BYU grad could be special master in Mar-a-Lago search case
A judge might appoint a special master in the FBI case involving documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. BYU graduate and retired Judge Thomas Griffith could become the special master.
