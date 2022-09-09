ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Archery program to control deer population begins in Fairfax Co.

Hunters who qualify and undergo training can now take part in the deer archery program in Fairfax County, Virginia, through February 18. The program began in 2010 as a part of the county’s deer management program to reduce and stabilize the white-tailed deer population. The county says the program...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
WJLA

Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo is this weekend: what you need to know

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland will hold its Air & Space Expo this weekend. The free expo will be held from Sept. 17 to 18 as a "thank you" to the community and the National Capital Region. The show features premier aerial demonstrations, including from The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, Air Force Heritage Flight, C-17 Demo Team, U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, USAFA Wings of Blue, MH-65D Coast Guard Demo, Commemorative Air Force Aircraft: B-17, B-25, B-24, B-29, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-16 Fighting Falcon, UH-1N Huey, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit. There will also be several civilian performers, other displays and exhibits.
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
fredericksburg.today

UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List

Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
dbknews.com

Greenbelt presents the best possible location for the new FBI headquarters

The current FBI headquarters at the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever I see the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, I always wonder how the organization could use that old, dilapidated building to conduct some of the most crucial criminal investigations in the country.
GREENBELT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlefields#The National Park Service#Nps
The Roanoke Star

Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location

Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
MANASSAS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank schedule this week

Here’s our Distribution Schedule for the week. You can find information about all of our distributions for the month on our Facebook Events Page. – Shirley Heim Middle School from 10 AM to 11 AM, located at 320 Telegraph Rd, Stafford, VA 22554. – Beulah Baptist Church from 1:30...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Some 100 fish found dead in Arlington

Some 100 fish were found dead in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, and authorities say it was due to toxic material poured down the storm drain. The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said it happened in Four Mile Run between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street. Storm drains have no...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Virginia Bottles Reveal History Underground

For Tom Leveille, one man’s trash re-ally is another man’s treasure. Leveille and his group of volunteers have dubbed themselves “Virginia Bottles” and they dig up 18th- and 19th-century privies (outhouses) and wells to find old bottles and other items that might have been discarded there.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
WJLA

Metro commuters begin to feel impacts of Blue, Yellow line shutdown in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Metro commuters are starting to feel the impacts of the planned six-week shutdown of the Yellow and Blue lines in Virginia. Monday morning, the Metro commute spilled over for some in Alexandria as long lines were spotted at the Huntington Metro Station for the Yellow line "express line" shuttle service shortly before 8 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy