Waco, TX

Back And Cheesy: Cheddar’s Is Now Reopen in Harker Heights, Texas

One eatery in Harker Heights has made it's triumphant return to feed the hungry citizens of both Harker Heights and Central Texas. Cheddar's in Harker Heights was closed due to hailstorm damage sustained in April of this year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. The Killeen Daily Herald also was unable to obtain any comments as to when the establishment was set to reopen its doors.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches

TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
WEST, TX
Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings in more than 250,000 passengers a […]
KILLEEN, TX
City of Waco approves grant money to East side small businesses

WACO, Texas — Donna Nickerson has had a green thumb since she was three years old. Her mother taught her everything she knows, and the love for gardening turned into Da' Shack Farmers Market in East Waco in 2017. Nickerson built a community that loves and appreciates her work....
WACO, TX
DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
Remembering September 11th With Killeen, TX Freedom Walk This Friday

Killeen, Texas, I have school spirit! How about you? The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting its annual community Freedom Walk tomorrow (Friday, September 9) at Ellison high school beginning at 9:30 AM in the auditorium. MAKE SURE TO SHOW YOUR RESPECT FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED IN 9/11. This event...
KILLEEN, TX

