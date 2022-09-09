Read full article on original website
Back And Cheesy: Cheddar’s Is Now Reopen in Harker Heights, Texas
One eatery in Harker Heights has made it's triumphant return to feed the hungry citizens of both Harker Heights and Central Texas. Cheddar's in Harker Heights was closed due to hailstorm damage sustained in April of this year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. The Killeen Daily Herald also was unable to obtain any comments as to when the establishment was set to reopen its doors.
Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches
TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings in more than 250,000 passengers a […]
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
KWTX
VOTE: Week 4 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the week four Marquee Matchup! Voting closes Thursday at 3p.m.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
KWTX
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the...
Medical debt lawsuits hit hundreds of Central Texas patients, prompt lawmaker questions
This project aims to show you what can happen financially when you face medical debt, how you can avoid it and why what we discovered could soon have Texas leaders taking a closer look at the state’s debt collection system.
Killeen, Texas City Cemetery Is Full: Will It Be Able To Expand?
You don't think about it until you need one, and it's not a good problem to have. At the Killeen City Cemetery, plot space is at a premium, and there doesn't appear to be any clear answers at the moment. Killeen City Cemetery Plots. The Killeen Daily Herald is reporting...
City of Waco approves grant money to East side small businesses
WACO, Texas — Donna Nickerson has had a green thumb since she was three years old. Her mother taught her everything she knows, and the love for gardening turned into Da' Shack Farmers Market in East Waco in 2017. Nickerson built a community that loves and appreciates her work....
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
Pro bull rider from Texas killed in domestic violence homicide
A pro bull rider from Texas was killed overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.
KWTX
Temple PD: Man trying to break up fight stabbed in the stomach; Austin woman arrested
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Saturday, Sept. 10, arrested Andrea Garcia, 27, of Austin, after a man was stabbed in the 200 block of N. 9th Street. When officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing at about 11:45 p.m., neighbors told them they saw the female suspect leaving the area in a vehicle.
ABC13 Houston
University of Texas student from Houston reported missing, last seen on campus Thursday, family says
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old University of Texas student and Houston native was reported missing in Austin by her parents after not hearing from her. According to the family, the last time they spoke with Aliayae Haynes was on Thursday, Sept. 8, on a call. The next day, the...
8th grader at Texas middle school arrested for fighting teacher in video
The district called it 'shocking' and 'terrible.'
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
KWTX
Central Texas Sam’s Club employee crosses highway, tools in hand, to help stranded driver get back on the road
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stranded Central Texas driver whose heavy-duty pickup broke down next to a busy highway for hours says he owes a local Sam’s club employee for going above and beyond to get him back on the road. West resident Bill Zahirniak’s truck battery died in...
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed after truck plunged off bridge in Falls County
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Julia Black, 19, of Kosse, as the woman killed when a Dodge Ram plunged off a bridge. The deadly wreck happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, on CR-149 near FM-1240, northeast of...
Remembering September 11th With Killeen, TX Freedom Walk This Friday
Killeen, Texas, I have school spirit! How about you? The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting its annual community Freedom Walk tomorrow (Friday, September 9) at Ellison high school beginning at 9:30 AM in the auditorium. MAKE SURE TO SHOW YOUR RESPECT FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED IN 9/11. This event...
