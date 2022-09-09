Helping hands: Auburn Hills-based Genisys raises $28K for OLHSA’s Walk for Warmth; Volunteer projects awarded grants in honor of 9/11 National Day of Service

Read full article on original website
Farmington Hills recognizes exemplary employees
The City of Farmington Hills recently honored seven employees for exemplary service in 2021. Outstanding employee award recipients had been nominated by co-workers based on job performance, service to the public, rapport with fellow employees and contributions to the city and their respective departments. Those honored include:. • Outstanding Employees:...
GHS to host job fair for hundreds of positions with nonprofits
Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo on Wednesday Sept. 21 from 2-6 p.m. at The J Detroit in West Bloomfield Township. “The decision to hold the expo was made because so many nonprofits are struggling to...
Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 11
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Sept....
City of Southfield awards 2022 Community Pride winners
The city of Southfield hosted its annual Community Pride Awards Ceremony, Sept. 8, in the Southfield Pavilion to recognize residents, neighborhoods, condominiums, and businesses for their property beautification efforts. All winners were mailed personal congratulatory letters from Mayor Ken Siver. More than 100 residents along with neighborhoods, condominiums, and businesses...
The ‘Magic of Hope’ evokes awe and mental health awareness
On the field it’s the baseball players who create the magic but during the breaks and in between innings at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica it’s magician Anthony Grupido who leaves people questioning what they saw. “How did he do that?”. “Where’s my watch?”. “One minute...
John Bernia chosen as superintendent in Walled Lake
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Walled Lake Consolidated school district’s board of education selected John Bernia to be its next superintendent. Bernia was selected over two other finalists, including Michael Lonze, the district’s interim superintendent and deputy superintendent. “I spoke to Dr. Bernia after the meeting and...
Photo gallery of boys Algonac Muskrat cross country races
Utica won in Division 1 and St. Clair in Division 2-3-4 at the Algonac Muskrat Classic cross country event Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Oakland County football rankings: Clarkston up to No. 2, South Lyon East enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 3:. 1 West Bloomfield (3-0) — You can’t stop senior running back Kenny Jones, you can only hope to contain him. 2 Clarkston (2-1) — Kohl Jarvis is a boss on and off the field. 3 Novi Detroit...
Thousands lose power in Rochester area
DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
Plea entered for woman charged with killing Cranbrook football coach in drunk driving crash
A day before her trial was scheduled to start in Oakland County, a Huntington Woods woman charged in a drunk driving crash that killed Cranbrook Kingswood’s head football coach has made a plea deal with prosecutors. At a pretrial hearing Sept. 12 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis,...
Photos from Art & Apples in Rochester
The 2022 Art & Apples Festival was held at the Paint Creek Center for the Arts in Rochester between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. The festival will continue until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Weather in Rochester is expected to be cloudy, with a high of 75 and...
Photos: U-M football hosts Hawaii in Ann Arbor
The University of Michigan football team hosted the University of Hawai’i in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Wolverines defeated the Rainbow Warriors 56-10 in the non-league game. Michigan is now 2-0. Michigan is scheduled to host the UConn Huskies Saturday, Sept. 17.
Man accused of killing his grandmother to get psychiatric evaluation
A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother will undergo psychiatric testing, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. During a Sept. 12 pretrial hearing, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack will be evaluated for criminal responsibility and competency as he faces open murder and firearms charges for the fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72.
Photo gallery from the Novi Invitational tennis tournament
Novi hosted its own invitational Saturday at Novi High School and Middle School. Troy captured the championship with 24 team points. Novi was runner-up, with Brother Rice finishing third and Ann Arbor Huron fourth.
Trial postponed for Ethan Crumbley’s parents
Trial is postponed for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead and eleven others wounded by gunfire. James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley had an Oct. 24 trial date...
Eric Clapton blows Little Caesars Arena away in return after 12-year absence
For fans of rock ‘n’ roll guitar, especially that based in the blues, there was no better place to be — on than planet, not just in town — than at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, Sept. 10. Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan put on...
Photo gallery from the USPBL championship game
The Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers beat the Utica Unicorns, 8-6, in the United Shore Professional Baseball League championship game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica.
KEM gives, and feels, the love during homecoming at The Aretha
It’s always exciting when KEM comes home to perform, particularly the post-Labor Day concerts that have become a tradition at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. But the Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer found a way to make this year’s visit more special on Friday, Sept. 9. KEM is recording...
