Despite a drop in gas prices, rising shelter and food costs caused inflation to continue to rise in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. The bureau’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw prices increase 0.1% from last month and 8.3% from the same time last year. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the Core CPI rose 0.6% from July and 6.3% from the same month in 2021. Today’s latest CPI update caused a stock sell off on Tuesday morning. As of this report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid nearly 900 points, or 2.7%. The S&P 500 dropped 3%,...

BUSINESS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO