ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Show ‘Nascent Signs’ of Moderating as Inflation Continues to Rise

Despite a drop in gas prices, rising shelter and food costs caused inflation to continue to rise in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. The bureau’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw prices increase 0.1% from last month and 8.3% from the same time last year. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the Core CPI rose 0.6% from July and 6.3% from the same month in 2021. Today’s latest CPI update caused a stock sell off on Tuesday morning. As of this report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid nearly 900 points, or 2.7%. The S&P 500 dropped 3%,...
BUSINESS
AFP

'Not my king': anti-monarchist arrests spark criticism in Britain

British police faced criticism from civil liberties groups on Tuesday over their treatment of anti-monarchy protesters who have publicly challenged King Charles III's accession to the throne.   The right-wing Conservative government faced severe criticism from civil liberties groups over a new policing law earlier this year which increased the power of security forces to restrict protests.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy