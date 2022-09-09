ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Louisville councilwoman announces grant for maternal health project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — District 8 Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong announced her district is funding a new grant to improve maternal health in Louisville. At Wednesday's announcement city health leaders said, according to the Commonwealth Fund, the United States has the highest rate of women dying from pregnancy-related complications of any high-income country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 3,000 died in the attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Downtown Partnership adding 'colorful art' throughout city in new program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) launched a new public art program called Street Gallery on Sept. 8. The program will change the appearance of metal electrical signal boxes found at intersections. Officials said colorful art will be printed on vinyl and installed on traffic control boxes to brighten city streetscapes, enhance community pride and create new opportunities for Louisville-based artists.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Expect delays! Part of a Louisville interstate is set to close for 10 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, Louisville drivers!. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of an interstate in the city is scheduled to close for a few days. In a press release, KYTC said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for ten days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

