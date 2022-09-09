Read full article on original website
Industrial commerce company Inxeption opens new headquarters in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State leaders have cut the ribbon on a new headquarters for an industrial commerce company in Louisville. Inxeption helps companies do business rapidly and more efficient online through supply chain digitization. Their headquarters will be located at the PNC Tower on South 5th Street downtown. The...
The first Black woman to graduate from UofL Law School continues to lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laura Douglas is a trailblazer and a leader. Currently, she’s the interim president and CEO of the West End Opportunity Partnership, but that’s just the latest call to duty she’s received since she retired from LG&E and KU in 2017. In 2020, she...
'It really hit our community': Kentuckiana runners honor Memphis teacher killed, preach safety measures for women
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout this week of September, runners across Kentuckiana are reinforcing safety in the wake of a Tennessee mother's death just over a week ago. Teacher and mother-of-two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on a pre-dawn jog in Memphis on Sept. 2. Police found her body days later.
'It's good to see these kids smile': JCPS parent happy about first 'mask-optional' day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday marked the first day of the 2022-23 school year where masks were optional in Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS' mask-optional policy is based on the CDC's COVID-19 community spread. As of Thursday, Jefferson County is in the yellow, or at a medium risk. Lexa Harley,...
Water valve replacement to affect service to some Indiana American Water customers in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A portion of Clarksville, Indiana residents will be without water for a portion of the day on Monday. Officials with Indiana-American Water said their crews will be replacing a water valve. It will affect residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive. The company said the work...
Give for Good Louisville: Local nonprofit makes sure every child has a place to sleep
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — This Thursday, you have the chance to make a big impact on dozens of local organizations looking to change our community. "Give for Good Louisville," is dubbed the city's most generous 24 hours of giving. Among the numerous organizations looking for your support, one you...
'You are a public servant': LMPD celebrates graduation of 20 recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have welcomed new recruits to the force. Chief Erika Shields made it clear to the graduating recruiting class that police officers will be in the public eye. “You’re public facing. You are a public servant. You’re going to be scrutinized,” she said....
Louisville councilwoman announces grant for maternal health project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — District 8 Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong announced her district is funding a new grant to improve maternal health in Louisville. At Wednesday's announcement city health leaders said, according to the Commonwealth Fund, the United States has the highest rate of women dying from pregnancy-related complications of any high-income country.
Bullitt County Public Schools investigate student after 'threat'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Public Schools has responded following a potential threat from a student. The school district south of Louisville sent a letter to parents informing them they had been made aware of a threat Saturday evening. The said a student at Bullitt East High School made...
Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 3,000 died in the attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored...
Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
Health equity panel focuses on women of color, their healthcare experiences
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Office for Women hosted a health equity panel Friday to discuss abortion and women of colors' experiences with the healthcare field. Doctors from the Department of Health, the ACLU and women from Black Birth Justice were on the panel. They designed the panel...
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
Wilkerson Elementary ready to welcome students for new school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) officials cut the ribbon today on the new Wilkerson Elementary School, located in Southwest Jefferson County. Sounds of celebration for the long-awaited opening came around one month later than originally planned, after Wilkerson Elementary failed a last minute safety inspection. "So...
Louisville Downtown Partnership adding 'colorful art' throughout city in new program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) launched a new public art program called Street Gallery on Sept. 8. The program will change the appearance of metal electrical signal boxes found at intersections. Officials said colorful art will be printed on vinyl and installed on traffic control boxes to brighten city streetscapes, enhance community pride and create new opportunities for Louisville-based artists.
Upcoming book to capture history of Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An upcoming book will chronicle the history of Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Chickasaw Book Project Committee, they are seeking submissions from families who may have lived in the neighborhood during the 1940s to the 1970s. The committee wants those who participate to share...
Expect delays! Part of a Louisville interstate is set to close for 10 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, Louisville drivers!. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of an interstate in the city is scheduled to close for a few days. In a press release, KYTC said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for ten days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
Louisville Bats 'Strike Out Cancer' game honors cancer patients, survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats' 'Strike Out Cancer' game honors cancer patients and survivors. Bats pitcher Randy Wynne stopped by Brown Cancer Center Friday morning to meet some patients. The Bats will wear special jerseys to recognize cancer patients. The first pitch is at 7 p.m., with gates...
'A wild experience': JCPS teacher wins Food Network home cook battle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asa Glass has been an exceptional child education resource teacher at Blue Lick for over a decade. For Glass, teaching is a passion he knew would be part of his life early on. "I'm a part of a big family of teachers. My grandfather was a...
Kentucky non-profit raises money, awareness for childhood cancer; How to donate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To help raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research, one Mt. Washington family has started their own non-profit organization in memory of their baby girl. Leah Pratt and her daughter, Macy Pratt, launched Charley’s Rainbow in memory of Macy's daughter, Charley Quarles. Charley died on...
