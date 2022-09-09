Read full article on original website
Related
US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia’s global covert efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow. The cable does not name specific Russian targets but says the U.S. is providing classified information to select individual countries. It’s the latest effort by the Biden administration to declassify intelligence about Moscow’s military and political aims, dating back to...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices rise with global benchmarks, demand - analyst
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week with global benchmarks and demand from importers, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said in a note. Russia exported 640,000 tonnes of grain last week, down from 760,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon expects Russian grain exports to grow to 4.95 million tonnes in September, up from 4.20 million in August. Domestic wheat prices in roubles also rose last week amid demand from traders seeking to secure more grain for approaching vessels, it added. Rains are expected to arrive in Russia's southern, central and Volga regions this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grain for the 2023 crop on 4.8 million hectares. That compares with 5.4 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,250 rbls/t +275 rbls wheat, European part ($201.81) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 24,850 rbls/t -825 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,500 rbls/t -175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,900 rbls/t -2,350 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,270/t -$90 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,110/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $805.9/t -$32.4 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 8: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 126.5 92.7 22.2 Crop, as of same 96.0 69.3 17.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.50 3.83 3.14 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.67 2.92 2.42 date in 2021 Harvested area, 36.1 24.2 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, as 36.0 23.7 7.1 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-France, Romania to agree deal to boost Ukrainian grain exports - minister
PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France's transport minister said on Sunday he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean. Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route...
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian winter wheat sowing underway, 3.5% complete - agriculture ministry
KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms in almost all regions have started sowing winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, seeding 141,000 hectares, or 3.5% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not provide a forecast, although minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters last month...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
China to release second batch of pork reserves this week
BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China will release a second batch of pork from its state reserves this week, the state planner said on Tuesday, as it seeks to ensure stable pork prices ahead of upcoming holidays. Pork prices have surged in recent months, a concern for Beijing at a...
Agriculture Online
Britain's wheat imports fall in July, corn imports climb
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports fell in July compared with the same month last year but corn imports rose, customs data showed on Monday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 127,872 tonnes, down from 274,785 tonnes in the same month in 2021. France was the largest supplier,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on Ukraine supply deal; USDA report in focus
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures dipped in early Asian trading on Monday after France's transport minister said he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries. Losses, however, were capped ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-and-demand report,...
Agriculture Online
FACTBOX-Asia commodities export curbs in 2022
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Governments across Asia implemented export curbs on various agricultural and energy products this year to ensure sufficient supplies and cap a rise in prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but these measures have disrupted global trade. Here is a summary of the commodities affected this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Soybeans extend rally, corn holds gains after USDA supply cuts
PARIS/MANILA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally to a new two-month top while corn held onto day-earlier gains as reduced U.S. government crop forecasts renewed global supply concerns. Wheat was higher as it also stayed near a two-month peak, drawing support from corn and uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes firm; Black Sea shipments in focus
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, with the market supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract gained 1-3/4 cents to settle at $8.60-1/2 a bushel. * Technical resistance was noted around the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was up 2-3/4 cents at $9.29-1/4 a bushel and K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were up 5-1/2 cents at $9.32-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn hovers near 2-1/2-month high on subdued U.S. harvest outlook
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Tuesday, hovering near their highest levels since end June hit in the previous session, following a reduced production outlook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Soybeans were also trading near their strongest prices since June after the USDA made...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's oilseed processing capacity rises 4.1% in 2020-2022, says Abiove
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's total oilseed processing capacity grew 4.1% in 2020-2022 from the previous two-year period, the fastest pace of increase since 2016, according to a survey released on Tuesday by oilseeds crushers group Abiove. Brazil's total oilseeds crushing capacity is now at 66.7 million tonnes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise
MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's restrictions on rice exports have paralysed trading in Asia, with buyers scouring for alternative supplies from Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar where seller are holding off on deals as prices rise, industry officials said. India, the world's biggest exporter of the grain, banned shipments of...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. government cuts corn, soy supply view on harvest setbacks
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will fall to multi-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into the harvest potential for both crops, the government said on Monday. The U.S. Agriculture Department cut its outlook for U.S. corn end...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine farmers may cut winter grain sowing by at least 30% - Union
KYIV, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers are likely to cut the winter grain sowing area by at least 30% because of a jump in prices for seeds and fuel combined with a low selling prices of their grain, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council (UAC) said on Monday. Ukraine has already...
Agriculture Online
India's August palm oil imports up more than 87% from July, vegoil up 15%
Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in August jumped more than 87% from the previous month to 994,997 tonnes, while vegetable oil imports rose about 15% to 1.40 million tonnes, a trade body said on Tuesday. Imports of soyoil fell about 53% to 244,697 tonnes while sunflower oil...
Agriculture Online
London agricultural futures markets to close on Sept. 19
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - ICE Futures Europe's white sugar, robusta coffee, London cocoa and UK feed wheat futures and options markets will be shut on Sept. 19, it said on Monday. The amendment to the exchange's trading schedule follows announcement by the UK government that the state funeral of...
Agriculture Online
US EPA coordinating with USDA, DOE on biofuel blending targets post-2022 -Regan
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is coordinating with the Department of Agriculture and Department of Energy on biofuel blending requirements past 2022, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said on Tuesday. The agency understands the requirements are of great importance to the biofuels industry, Regan said...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn futures hold near peaks; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday but remained near their nearly three-month highs as the government's reduced forecasts for this year's harvests continued to underpin prices, traders said. Wheat futures were firm, supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close up | Monday, September 12, 2022
Corn finished the day up 9¢. Soybeans are up 73¢. Wheat prices are all still down to end the day. CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC is down a penny. Minneapolis is down a penny. Live cattle are up 8¢. Feeder cattle are down $2.45. Lean hogs are down $1.30.
Comments / 0