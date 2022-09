If you don’t already have a library card, Central Iowa library locations are partnering up with DART to give you another reason to get one. The Read and Ride program returns this week, offering free DART services to people who show their library cards while boarding a DART bus. The free rides are available for library cardholders Sept. 11-17 and are valid for local and express routes. Patrons can also access free On-Call services.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO