Salt Lake City, UT

247Sports

PHOTOS #2: Southern Utah vs. Utah

"The No. 13 University of Utah Football team scored the most points in a game since 1973, dominating the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 73-7. The Utes improved to 1-1 on the season. Utah finished the game with 599 yards on offense (247 rush, 352 pass) while holding Southern Utah to just...
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU

SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

No. 12 BYU Gears Up For Tough Road Test Against No. 25 Oregon

PROVO, Utah – The highs of the win over Baylor are now in the rearview mirror for No. 12 BYU football as they shift their focus to the Oregon Ducks. Entering Saturday’s matinee at Autzen Stadium (1:30 p.m, FOX, KSL NewsRadio), No. 25 Oregon is a bit of a mystery.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah State QB Logan Bonner: Hearing Boos Hurts, Sucks

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner shared his thoughts after hearing boos from crowd at Maverik Stadium during the Aggies’ loss to the Weber State Wildcats. The Aggies fell to a 1-2 record on the season after getting blown out at home by Weber State,...
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

PK: Utah, Southern Utah Each Accomplished Objectives In Utes’ 73-7 Victory

SALT LAKE CITY – All basically went as planned several months ago when Utah’s football schedule was released for the 2022 season. The Utes got in a nice workout and broke a sweat in dispatching physically and athletically inferior Southern Utah 73-7 on a smoky, sun-filled Saturday afternoon at Rice-Eccles Stadium. At no point, going back several years, was this game ever going to be competitive.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Wyoming

PROVO, Utah – The old-school rivalry between BYU football and Wyoming will renew during the 2022 season. BYU will host the former Rocky Mountain Conference, WAC, Mountain West rival on Saturday, September 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Monday, TV info and a kickoff time were announced for the game.
LARAMIE, WY
kslsports.com

BYU Soars While Utah Drops In Latest AP Poll After Weekend Of Upsets

SALT LAKE CITY- BYU made a spectacular jump while Utah dropped the latest AP Poll after a crazy weekend for the college football AP Top 10. #6 Texas A & M fell to Appalachian State, #8 Notre Dame was taken out by Marshall, #9 Baylor lost to #21 BYU in double overtime, and #1 Alabama barely pulled off a win against an unranked Texas.
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Gets Back On Track With Lopsided Win Over SUU

SALT LAKE CITY- Last week was disappointing for Utah after coming up short against Florida in the Swamp 29-26 on the last play of the game. The Utes knew after that game they had a lot they needed to work on heading into their home opener against Southern Utah this week. While it’s hard to know just how much the Utes have improved from week one to week two, they did everything they needed to/were expected to against the Thunderbirds beating them 73-7.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Utes#College Football#American Football#Rice Eccles Stadium#Southern Utah University
kslsports.com

Baylor Coach, Fans Give High Praise To BYU Football Game Atmosphere

PROVO, Utah – The future Big 12 tilt between BYU and Baylor left an impression on the folks from Waco. LaVell Edwards Stadium was rocking on Saturday night during BYU’s 26-20 double-overtime win over the Bears. It’s remarkable to think how far BYU’s gameday atmosphere has come.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Brings Back ‘Royal Sitake’ Uniform For Oregon Game

PROVO, Utah – The uniform unveil for BYU football takes on a greater significance this week. That’s because BYU will be facing the team that made uniform unveiling a thing in the first place in college football. No. 12 BYU travels to Eugene, Oregon, to face the No....
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

Whittingham, Utes Will Watch Tape To Determine Improvement

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes put together a lopsided win, 73-7, against Southern Utah University after coming up just short of a win the week before in Gainesville. While the beatdown was impressive and Utah looked virtually flawless on both sides of the ball, head coach Kyle Whittingham cautioned jumping to the conclusion that all is fixed with his team.
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Hans Olsen’s Video Review: BYU Cougars vs. Baylor Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen took some time breaking down the BYU Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. In the videos below, Hans looks at some important players and moments from the upset win. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Junior Tafuna INT Leads To Chris Curry’s First TD In Utah Uniform

SALT LAKE CITY – Junior Tafuna caught an interception on a deflected pass at the line of scrimmage which led to Chris Curry scoring his first TD in a Utah uniform. Junior Tafuna, Chris Curry and the Utah football team hosted Southern Utah in their home opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium. After Tafuna caught the interception, Curry ran the ball twice and scored a 12-yard touchdown to give the Utes a 21-7 lead with 13:27 remaining in the second quarter. It’s Curry’s first touchdown in a Utah uniform.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ourdailybears.com

Thoughts on Baylor’s 26-20 Loss to BYU and the Trip to Provo

ODB Instant Recap | BaylorBears.com Box Score | BB Recap/Postgame Book. When I got the email from Baylor about a potential trip to BYU for last night’s game about six weeks ago, my wife and I jumped on it almost immediately. We had been considering coming out here on our own, but after finding out that Baylor would plan and set up the whole thing for us (for a price, of course!), we decided to pull the trigger and use it as our 15th anniversary present to each other. We had never been on a Baylor-run trip of any kind before and didn’t really know what to expect. What we got was more than we could have imagined.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

No. 16 Weber State, Utah State Set To Face Off In Logan

LOGAN, UT – The No. 16 Weber State Wildcats take their show on the road where they face an in-state rival in the Utah State Aggies. The Aggies (1-1) host Weber State (1-0) at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MST).
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Dalton Kincaid Catches Touchdowns On Consecutive Drives To End First Half

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes standout tight end Dalton Kincaid caught two touchdown passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter against Southern Utah. The first score was an easy touchdown for Dalton Kincaid as Cam Rising found the Las Vegas native for a 37-yard strike to give Utah a 38-7 lead with 1:08 remaining in the first half.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Local Teams Remember 21st Anniversary Of September 11, 2001

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Locals sports teams remembered the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, when thousands of people lost their lives after multiple terror attacks on the United States. On the 21st anniversary of the attacks, local teams remembered those who lost their lives. #NeverForget. Utah Jazz.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah State Needs Defense To Provide More Big Plays Against Weber State

LOGAN, UT – After a blowout loss to No. 1 Alabama last weekend, it’s time for Utah State’s defense to create big plays against the Weber State Wildcats. The Aggies (1-1) host Weber State (1-0) at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MST).
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

New Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Attends Utah/SUU Football Game

SALT LAKE CITY – New Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton attended the Utah Utes football game against Southern Utah on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Before kickoff between Utah and Southern Utah, the Utes tweeted out a picture of Jazz guard Collin Sexton on the field at the game. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

