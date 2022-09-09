Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Related
247Sports
PHOTOS #2: Southern Utah vs. Utah
"The No. 13 University of Utah Football team scored the most points in a game since 1973, dominating the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 73-7. The Utes improved to 1-1 on the season. Utah finished the game with 599 yards on offense (247 rush, 352 pass) while holding Southern Utah to just...
kslsports.com
Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU
SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
kslsports.com
No. 12 BYU Gears Up For Tough Road Test Against No. 25 Oregon
PROVO, Utah – The highs of the win over Baylor are now in the rearview mirror for No. 12 BYU football as they shift their focus to the Oregon Ducks. Entering Saturday’s matinee at Autzen Stadium (1:30 p.m, FOX, KSL NewsRadio), No. 25 Oregon is a bit of a mystery.
kslsports.com
Utah State QB Logan Bonner: Hearing Boos Hurts, Sucks
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner shared his thoughts after hearing boos from crowd at Maverik Stadium during the Aggies’ loss to the Weber State Wildcats. The Aggies fell to a 1-2 record on the season after getting blown out at home by Weber State,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslsports.com
PK: Utah, Southern Utah Each Accomplished Objectives In Utes’ 73-7 Victory
SALT LAKE CITY – All basically went as planned several months ago when Utah’s football schedule was released for the 2022 season. The Utes got in a nice workout and broke a sweat in dispatching physically and athletically inferior Southern Utah 73-7 on a smoky, sun-filled Saturday afternoon at Rice-Eccles Stadium. At no point, going back several years, was this game ever going to be competitive.
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – The old-school rivalry between BYU football and Wyoming will renew during the 2022 season. BYU will host the former Rocky Mountain Conference, WAC, Mountain West rival on Saturday, September 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Monday, TV info and a kickoff time were announced for the game.
kslsports.com
BYU Soars While Utah Drops In Latest AP Poll After Weekend Of Upsets
SALT LAKE CITY- BYU made a spectacular jump while Utah dropped the latest AP Poll after a crazy weekend for the college football AP Top 10. #6 Texas A & M fell to Appalachian State, #8 Notre Dame was taken out by Marshall, #9 Baylor lost to #21 BYU in double overtime, and #1 Alabama barely pulled off a win against an unranked Texas.
kslsports.com
Utah Gets Back On Track With Lopsided Win Over SUU
SALT LAKE CITY- Last week was disappointing for Utah after coming up short against Florida in the Swamp 29-26 on the last play of the game. The Utes knew after that game they had a lot they needed to work on heading into their home opener against Southern Utah this week. While it’s hard to know just how much the Utes have improved from week one to week two, they did everything they needed to/were expected to against the Thunderbirds beating them 73-7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslsports.com
Baylor Coach, Fans Give High Praise To BYU Football Game Atmosphere
PROVO, Utah – The future Big 12 tilt between BYU and Baylor left an impression on the folks from Waco. LaVell Edwards Stadium was rocking on Saturday night during BYU’s 26-20 double-overtime win over the Bears. It’s remarkable to think how far BYU’s gameday atmosphere has come.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Brings Back ‘Royal Sitake’ Uniform For Oregon Game
PROVO, Utah – The uniform unveil for BYU football takes on a greater significance this week. That’s because BYU will be facing the team that made uniform unveiling a thing in the first place in college football. No. 12 BYU travels to Eugene, Oregon, to face the No....
kslsports.com
Whittingham, Utes Will Watch Tape To Determine Improvement
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes put together a lopsided win, 73-7, against Southern Utah University after coming up just short of a win the week before in Gainesville. While the beatdown was impressive and Utah looked virtually flawless on both sides of the ball, head coach Kyle Whittingham cautioned jumping to the conclusion that all is fixed with his team.
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Video Review: BYU Cougars vs. Baylor Bears
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen took some time breaking down the BYU Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. In the videos below, Hans looks at some important players and moments from the upset win. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslsports.com
Junior Tafuna INT Leads To Chris Curry’s First TD In Utah Uniform
SALT LAKE CITY – Junior Tafuna caught an interception on a deflected pass at the line of scrimmage which led to Chris Curry scoring his first TD in a Utah uniform. Junior Tafuna, Chris Curry and the Utah football team hosted Southern Utah in their home opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium. After Tafuna caught the interception, Curry ran the ball twice and scored a 12-yard touchdown to give the Utes a 21-7 lead with 13:27 remaining in the second quarter. It’s Curry’s first touchdown in a Utah uniform.
ourdailybears.com
Thoughts on Baylor’s 26-20 Loss to BYU and the Trip to Provo
ODB Instant Recap | BaylorBears.com Box Score | BB Recap/Postgame Book. When I got the email from Baylor about a potential trip to BYU for last night’s game about six weeks ago, my wife and I jumped on it almost immediately. We had been considering coming out here on our own, but after finding out that Baylor would plan and set up the whole thing for us (for a price, of course!), we decided to pull the trigger and use it as our 15th anniversary present to each other. We had never been on a Baylor-run trip of any kind before and didn’t really know what to expect. What we got was more than we could have imagined.
kslsports.com
No. 16 Weber State, Utah State Set To Face Off In Logan
LOGAN, UT – The No. 16 Weber State Wildcats take their show on the road where they face an in-state rival in the Utah State Aggies. The Aggies (1-1) host Weber State (1-0) at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MST).
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Catches Touchdowns On Consecutive Drives To End First Half
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes standout tight end Dalton Kincaid caught two touchdown passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter against Southern Utah. The first score was an easy touchdown for Dalton Kincaid as Cam Rising found the Las Vegas native for a 37-yard strike to give Utah a 38-7 lead with 1:08 remaining in the first half.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Earning New Year’s Six Bowl Projections After Baylor Win
PROVO, Utah – After defeating then No. 9 Baylor last Saturday, BYU football is one of the hot teams in college football. The Cougars are 2-0 overall on the year and are now No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll. BYU’s fast start has some media outlets looking...
kslsports.com
Local Teams Remember 21st Anniversary Of September 11, 2001
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Locals sports teams remembered the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, when thousands of people lost their lives after multiple terror attacks on the United States. On the 21st anniversary of the attacks, local teams remembered those who lost their lives. #NeverForget. Utah Jazz.
kslsports.com
Utah State Needs Defense To Provide More Big Plays Against Weber State
LOGAN, UT – After a blowout loss to No. 1 Alabama last weekend, it’s time for Utah State’s defense to create big plays against the Weber State Wildcats. The Aggies (1-1) host Weber State (1-0) at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MST).
kslsports.com
New Jazz Guard Collin Sexton Attends Utah/SUU Football Game
SALT LAKE CITY – New Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton attended the Utah Utes football game against Southern Utah on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Before kickoff between Utah and Southern Utah, the Utes tweeted out a picture of Jazz guard Collin Sexton on the field at the game. The...
Comments / 0