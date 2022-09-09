ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splitit Drives Installments-as-a-Service Growth With A$10.5M Funding

Splitit, a merchant-branded installments-as-a-service platform, has raised A$10.5 million in private placement capital funding with participation from both current institutional investors and new backers. The company’s management team and board of directors also added A$712,500, according to a press release Monday (Sept. 12). Splitit said the funds will be used...
Starbucks Launches Loyalty Program Built on NFT Tech

When it comes to quick-service restaurants (QSRs), Starbucks has some of the more loyal customers out there, with the brand’s rewards program often upheld as the exemplar. Now, the coffeehouse chain is going to find out just how loyal its fans are with a new rewards initiative that relies on a higher level of engagement with the brand than any before.
Cost, Integration Still Obstacles for SMB Payments Digitization

Before Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom, went into the B2B payments business, he was a customer. As the founder of several small startups, he found the status quo accounts receivable (AR) platforms involved a lot of manual entry, double work and a lack of integration with popular accounting systems. “With...
Mercury Launches Corporate Cashback Mastercard for Startups

FinTech Mercury is launching a corporate Mastercard to help startups scale their business, with the card offering 1.5% cashback without any annual fees or personal credit checks. The new IO card offers a 30-day interest-free repayment period, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, and the cashback reward counts...
Bread Financial Launches One-Time Use Virtual Card With Marqeta

Financial services firm Bread Financial is launching a one-time use virtual card for in-store and online shopping with card issuing platform Marqeta. The virtual card will boost the checkout experience for people using Bread Pay, Bread Financial’s suite of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Monday (Sept. 12).
JPMorgan Payments’ Renovite Acquisition Is Boost for Connected Commerce

Maybe not Stripe, and maybe not Block — not specifically, anyway. Instead, J.P. Morgan’s latest acquisition looks like a shot across PayPal’s bow. It’s no secret that the banks want — and need — to broaden their payments capabilities, serving a variety of new use cases that serve consumers and enterprise clients alike.
Blockchain, Crypto Firm Fireblocks Tops $100M Annual Recurring Revenue

Driven by growing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain and Web3 technologies, blockchain and cryptocurrency platform Fireblocks has topped $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company reached this milestone four years after its founding and three years after the launch of its first product. By doing so within...
Payments Firm Stax Launches New Billing SaaS Arm

Payments services provider Stax has announced the launch of Stax Bill, a re-branding of a company called Fusebill that Stax acquired in March 2021. Stax Bill, like Fusebill, offers automated billing software as a service, or SaaS, to purveyors and other subscription businesses, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
Wholesaler Platform JOOR Unveils B2B Payments Tool

Wholesale management platform JOOR has unveiled a tool for wholesalers called JOOR Pay, which can be embedded into checkout systems to speed the collection of payments from retailers. JOOR Pay works with 135 currencies, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release. Wholesalers can offer 60-day payment terms to select...
eCapital Creates Healthcare Division to Focus on Sector Financing

Business finance provider eCapital announced Monday (Sept. 12) that it has created a new division that will focus on providing quick, flexible financing to companies in the healthcare sector. The division, called eCapital Healthcare, will offer asset-backed lending to healthcare providers including hospitals, nursing homes, home-health providers and behavioral health...
Ikea looks to Drive in-Store Traffic With 5% Loyalty Discount

As Ikea moves to reinvent its physical retail presence and drive more foot traffic to its stores, the Swedish-founded conglomerate known for its unfussy, ready-to-assemble furniture is expanding the perks of its free loyalty club. The Ikea Family club is now offering 5% off on select purchases made at any...
Uber Direct, Bringg Team on Last-Mile Delivery in France

Package delivery service Uber Direct and delivery management platform provider Bringg and have teamed up in France to help retailers provide speedy at-home delivery of their products to local customers. The collaboration will let Bringg expand its capacity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the according to a...
Turkish Startup Fimple Raises $2M to Grow BaaS Solutions

Turkish startup Fimple has drawn $2 million worth of investments in a two-month, pre-seed tour and aims for global expansion of its cloud-based financial services. The Istanbul-based FinTech began its expansion by launching operations in London earlier this year, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release. “From our new...
Taiwantrade.com Expands B2B Aftermarket Auto and EV Parts

Taiwantrade.com, the biggest B2B official portal for Taiwan, has potential to build an “intelligent mobile ecosystem” that includes electric vehicles, a press release said. Manufacturers of electric vehicles, charging stations and auto electronics are available on Taiwantrade Auto Parts, which has a big supply of products and has...
Saudi Startup Indeal Looks to Digitize B2B Trade With Marketplace

Indeal, an emerging startup in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly looking to digitize B2B trade and alleviate challenges in the B2B eCommerce market. The company said it studied “major industrial cities” in the country and saw a number of common challenges, such as those related to sourcing local suppliers, according to an Arab News report Monday (Sept. 12). The study identified three major issues: outdated business operations, costly and inefficient shipping, and an isolated consumer base because of marketing challenges.
Grocery Shoppers Cut Back, Trade Down as Inflation Rises

As consumers look to mitigate the effects of skyrocketing food inflation on their bank accounts, how they shop for groceries is changing. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Inflation Slowly Ebbs, But Consumer Outlook Remains Gloomy,” which draws from an August survey of 2,169 consumers, finds that 62% plan to cut down on unnecessary grocery expenses, up from 60% the month before. Similarly, 70% are paring back nonessential retail spending.
Plastiq Platform Offers Real-Time Short-Term Financing for SMBs

B2B payments platform Plastiq, which was built with instant access to working capital, has announced a new short-term financing program to allow small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) working capital to keep growing, a press release emailed to PYMNTS said. Called Plastiq Short-Term Financing, it will let SMBs apply for the funds, get...
SMALL BUSINESS
