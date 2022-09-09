Read full article on original website
A Retreat House for Writers Opens in Lake Arrowhead, Complete With a Creation Doula
April Shih and Jen Goyne Blake first met in 2017 at the Sundance Institute’s Episodic Story Lab, a program where up-and-coming TV writers workshop their pilot scripts in the idyllic environment of the Utah mountain resort. Blake, who had been a script analyst at William Morris, was there as the founding director of the lab, and Shih, who would go on to be a staff writer on shows like You’re the Worst, Mrs. America and Fargo, was there to work on a dramedy called Tilted. “We saw the benefit of being able to go to a space somewhere in nature, away...
Kaley Cuoco Made Her Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey At The 2022 Emmys
Kaley had the "dreamiest date of all time!"
People Are Thirsty As Hell About Ser Criston After "House Of The Dragon" Episode 4
Putting the Hot D in #HotD.
Here's How The Cast Of "Barbershop" Has Changed Two Decades After The Movie Premiered
It's a big anniversary for the Barbershop crew.
Lee Jung-Jae From "Squid Game" Became The First Asian Star To Win The Emmy For Best Actor In A Drama Series
He is the first Asian star to win Best Actor in a Drama Series AND the first actor from a non-English show to ever win at the Emmys.
