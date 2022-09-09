Abdul Hodge was a three-time, all-Big Ten linebacker who played the position in the NFL and spent the last three years coaching future linebackers at South Dakota. Yet the former Iowa star now is working on the other side of the ball as he returns to his alma mater and coaches the Hawkeyes’ fullbacks and tight ends. Hodge compares the new assignment to learning a different language. “Let’s say you speak English, but you want to learn how to speak Spanish,” Hodge said. “There are some Spanish words that sound a lot like words you know in English. The challenges are, well, here’s the new language you’re trying to learn. But you’re able to reference it back to the things you know.” For instance, Hodge says his background helps him understand why an opposing defense is trying a particular strategy, giving him knowledge he can pass on to his fullbacks and tight ends.

