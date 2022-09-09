ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in fatal drug overdose

By Nico Rossi
 3 days ago

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose.

Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of drugs.

According to law enforcement, on September 10, 2020, Whitehall Township police were called to a parking lot in the 2600 block of Macarthur Road for a cardiac patient, 30-year-old Dominic Anthony, of Lehigh Township, who was found dead next to his motorcycle.

Homicide suspect arrested after nearly 11 years

According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, Anthony died of mixed drug toxicity and his death was ruled an accident.

Investigators say text messages between Hellriegel and Anthony showed the two arranging a drug deal for heroin at Hellriegel’s home on September 10, 2020. Police say that Hellriegel delivered the heroin as previously arranged.

According to a press release, the investigation revealed that two other drug purchases by other individuals from Hellriegel on various dates in February 2021.

Police say Hellriegel is being charged with is charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, a felony of the first degree; and additional drug-related offenses.

Harold Baker
3d ago

Yes blame the person who sold the drug but let’s not blame the person that took the drug I’m not saying the person should not pay for selling the drug but shouldn’t be responsible for the death of the person taking the drug

Cristina Hoffert
3d ago

Drug addiction is so bad today children learn from there parents and I seen it happen in a family I'm close to and the dad and son want to jail for the same stuff

Dennis Franklin
2d ago

some of these kids have no idea what effect the drug have on them they just go by hearsay and thinking they don't take a lot of it they won't have that much of an effect.

