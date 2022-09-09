Arrest made in fatal drug overdose

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose.

Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of drugs.

According to law enforcement, on September 10, 2020, Whitehall Township police were called to a parking lot in the 2600 block of Macarthur Road for a cardiac patient, 30-year-old Dominic Anthony, of Lehigh Township, who was found dead next to his motorcycle.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, Anthony died of mixed drug toxicity and his death was ruled an accident.

Investigators say text messages between Hellriegel and Anthony showed the two arranging a drug deal for heroin at Hellriegel’s home on September 10, 2020. Police say that Hellriegel delivered the heroin as previously arranged.

According to a press release, the investigation revealed that two other drug purchases by other individuals from Hellriegel on various dates in February 2021.

Police say Hellriegel is being charged with is charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, a felony of the first degree; and additional drug-related offenses.

