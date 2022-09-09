Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
What happened when Rob Halford briefly became Black Sabbath's frontman
It's 2004 and Ozzfest has reached New Jersey. Black Sabbath are headlining, but rumours about Ozzy's health are circulating backstage and only one man can save the day: The Metal God
When Ronnie James Dio Played His Original Last Black Sabbath Show
Ronnie James Dio steered Black Sabbath away from the brink of self-destruction when he replaced the ousted Ozzy Osbourne in 1979. But just three years and two beloved albums later, he'd sing his (first) last note with Black Sabbath on Aug. 31, 1982, at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Black Sabbath Member She Thought Wasn’t a Good Fit
For 11 years, Ozzy Osbourne served as the frontman and vocalist for the legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath. In 1979, however, the iconic singer’s substance abuse issues became too much for the band to handle and he was replaced by Rainbow vocalist Ronnie James Dio. Though Dio was,...
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now
Ozzy Osbourne, Lamb Of God and Nickelback are among the best new songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!. You know it's a mad week for new music when the internet is ablaze with talk about the heavy new Nickelback single. Granted, early suggestions the Canadians had gone full metalcore proved to be false, but the consensus is still that the band are firing on all cylinders with their newest track San Quentin.
Why Kiko Loureiro Isn’t Bringing Van Halen Riffs to Megadeth
Sticking around for more than one album is never a guarantee in Megadeth. Not only has lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro cleared the hurdle, but he's also flourished as a formidable songwriter over the past seven years in the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit. Now, as Megadeth prepares to release The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead! on Friday, Loureiro reflects on how much has changed since he made his Megadeth debut on the band's last album, 2016's Dystopia.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
David Lee Roth has shared a version of Van Halen's Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love
Listen to this new take on the Van Halen classic taken from their 1978 self-titled debut. Retirement is a chance to kick back, do some gardening and maybe indulge in some relaxing hobbies that the demands of full-time employment would not allow. But then, David Lee Roth has never exactly...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne perform Patient Number 9 live for the very first time at LA Rams halftime show
Ozzy Osbourne's new album Patient Number 9 is out today, September 9, and the singer premiered its title track in LA last night. Ozzy Osbourne played a mini-concert as the half-time show at the LA Rams' NFL season opening game in Los Angeles last night (September 8), and treated the crowd at SoFi Stadium to a live debut performance of the title track of his new album, Patient Number 9.
The Story Behind Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ Album Cover
The recording of Fleetwood Mac’s eleventh studio album, Rumours, was the stuff usually found only in the movies. During the production process for the album, there were complicated heartbreaks and affairs amongst the five band members. Additionally, an outrageous amount of cocaine and money fueled the band’s creativity, and the music itself is widely considered to be the band’s magnum opus. Rumours, consequently, is an album unlike any other. (The album also beat out Hotel California by the Eagles, Star Wars by John Williams, JT by James Taylor, and Aja by Steely Dan for the Album of the Year Grammy Award in 1977.)
A.A. Williams shares powerful video for new single The Echo
A.A. Williams plays her biggest headline show yet at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 17. A.A. Williams has shared a powerful video for her new single The Echo, which you can watch below. The compelling accompanying video, directed by Fraser West, depicts a young man’s dark odyssey around night-time London before reaching an unexpected ending.
Bleed From Within: "The new wave of metal is already here"
From over £20,000 debt to almost accidentally glassing Dave Mustaine, Bleed From Within have had plenty of scrapes with oblivion and always come back stronger. Dial the clocks back to 2013, and it looked like Bleed From Within had the world at their feet. They had signed to Century Media and their third album, Uprising, was being met with acclaim. In a glowing 9/10 review, Hammer reviewer Nik Young described it as “vicious, driven, and irresistibly headbang-worthy.”
Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton
Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
Oli Sykes unearths the self-curated, bootleg mixtapes he used to sell at school, and now we want one
In a new Instagram post, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes throws it back to the bootleg nu metal CD's - featuring Crazy Town, Limp Bizkit and more - that he used to sell at school. Back in the day, mixtapes were the OG way of listening to your...
Anthrax's Scott Ian on his thrashtastic history with Jackson guitars, shredding with his son and how an unlikely fretboard shaped the sound of Bring the Noise
One of thrash metal's most bankable rhythm players recalls how Randy Rhoads first drew him to the storied US brand and explains why he's digging the company's newly launched American Series Soloist. When it comes to brand ambassadors, few are as iconic for Jackson as Anthrax’s Scott Ian. Since...
Patient Number 9 captures the mischievous, defiant energy of Ozzy Osbourne
When Ozzy Osbourne released his album Ordinary Man in 2020, it seemed like the perfect swan song – emotive, reflective, and almost elegiac in parts, it was a surprisingly vulnerable examination of mortality from the original heavy metal icon. But Ozzy has a terrible track record when it comes to retirement, and work on Patient Number 9 seemingly began as soon as Ordinary Man hit the shelves, with producer Andrew Watt once again overseeing the project.
Rina Sawayama's new single Hurricanes is the sparkling hit of sunshine you need today
Rina Sawayama has shared a new single, Hurricanes, lifted from her soon-to-be-released album Hold The Girl. Rina Sawayama has shared the uplifting new track, Hurricanes, taken from her forthcoming album, Hold The Girl, which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Dirty Hit. Hurricanes is the fifth single from...
