Rock Music

Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
loudersound.com

The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Ozzy Osbourne, Lamb Of God and Nickelback are among the best new songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!. You know it's a mad week for new music when the internet is ablaze with talk about the heavy new Nickelback single. Granted, early suggestions the Canadians had gone full metalcore proved to be false, but the consensus is still that the band are firing on all cylinders with their newest track San Quentin.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Kiko Loureiro Isn’t Bringing Van Halen Riffs to Megadeth

Sticking around for more than one album is never a guarantee in Megadeth. Not only has lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro cleared the hurdle, but he's also flourished as a formidable songwriter over the past seven years in the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit. Now, as Megadeth prepares to release The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead! on Friday, Loureiro reflects on how much has changed since he made his Megadeth debut on the band's last album, 2016's Dystopia.
loudersound.com

David Lee Roth has shared a version of Van Halen's Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love

Listen to this new take on the Van Halen classic taken from their 1978 self-titled debut. Retirement is a chance to kick back, do some gardening and maybe indulge in some relaxing hobbies that the demands of full-time employment would not allow. But then, David Lee Roth has never exactly...
loudersound.com

Watch Ozzy Osbourne perform Patient Number 9 live for the very first time at LA Rams halftime show

Ozzy Osbourne's new album Patient Number 9 is out today, September 9, and the singer premiered its title track in LA last night. Ozzy Osbourne played a mini-concert as the half-time show at the LA Rams' NFL season opening game in Los Angeles last night (September 8), and treated the crowd at SoFi Stadium to a live debut performance of the title track of his new album, Patient Number 9.
American Songwriter

The Story Behind Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ Album Cover

The recording of Fleetwood Mac’s eleventh studio album, Rumours, was the stuff usually found only in the movies. During the production process for the album, there were complicated heartbreaks and affairs amongst the five band members. Additionally, an outrageous amount of cocaine and money fueled the band’s creativity, and the music itself is widely considered to be the band’s magnum opus. Rumours, consequently, is an album unlike any other. (The album also beat out Hotel California by the Eagles, Star Wars by John Williams, JT by James Taylor, and Aja by Steely Dan for the Album of the Year Grammy Award in 1977.)
loudersound.com

A.A. Williams shares powerful video for new single The Echo

A.A. Williams plays her biggest headline show yet at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on September 17. A.A. Williams has shared a powerful video for her new single The Echo, which you can watch below. The compelling accompanying video, directed by Fraser West, depicts a young man’s dark odyssey around night-time London before reaching an unexpected ending.
loudersound.com

Bleed From Within: "The new wave of metal is already here"

From over £20,000 debt to almost accidentally glassing Dave Mustaine, Bleed From Within have had plenty of scrapes with oblivion and always come back stronger. Dial the clocks back to 2013, and it looked like Bleed From Within had the world at their feet. They had signed to Century Media and their third album, Uprising, was being met with acclaim. In a glowing 9/10 review, Hammer reviewer Nik Young described it as “vicious, driven, and irresistibly headbang-worthy.”
Louder

Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
Guitar World Magazine

Anthrax's Scott Ian on his thrashtastic history with Jackson guitars, shredding with his son and how an unlikely fretboard shaped the sound of Bring the Noise

One of thrash metal's most bankable rhythm players recalls how Randy Rhoads first drew him to the storied US brand and explains why he's digging the company's newly launched American Series Soloist. When it comes to brand ambassadors, few are as iconic for Jackson as Anthrax’s Scott Ian. Since...
loudersound.com

Patient Number 9 captures the mischievous, defiant energy of Ozzy Osbourne

When Ozzy Osbourne released his album Ordinary Man in 2020, it seemed like the perfect swan song – emotive, reflective, and almost elegiac in parts, it was a surprisingly vulnerable examination of mortality from the original heavy metal icon. But Ozzy has a terrible track record when it comes to retirement, and work on Patient Number 9 seemingly began as soon as Ordinary Man hit the shelves, with producer Andrew Watt once again overseeing the project.
loudersound.com

Rina Sawayama's new single Hurricanes is the sparkling hit of sunshine you need today

Rina Sawayama has shared a new single, Hurricanes, lifted from her soon-to-be-released album Hold The Girl. Rina Sawayama has shared the uplifting new track, Hurricanes, taken from her forthcoming album, Hold The Girl, which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Dirty Hit. Hurricanes is the fifth single from...
