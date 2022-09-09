Read full article on original website
Pure and Natural Pet Flea & Tick Spray
Pure and Natural Pet Flea & Tick Spray is free of pressurized gasses or other harmful substances. Refills (sold separately) are available to further reduce waste and improve sustainability. Safe and effective with no harsh chemicals, the spray combats fleas and ticks on contact. The lavender, cedar, and peppermint repels fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes to prevent infestation. The spray can be used directly on dogs, on bedding, or in areas where dogs stay with a natural, clean scent.
Three Dog Bakery Super Rewards with Superfoods
Three Dog Bakery Super Rewards with Superfoods deliver antioxidant-rich superfood ingredients in tasty, healthful training treats packed in an 8-oz. resealable pouch. With only 3 calories per treat, Three Dog Bakery Super Rewards with Superfoods soft and chewy training treats deliver superfood ingredients and flavors inspired by the home kitchens of the Three Dog Bakery pastry chefs. These flavors include Orchard Apple Pie, Blueberry Cobbler and Pumpkin & Cranberry Crumble. Three Dog Bakery Super Rewards with Superfoods feature premium upcycled human food ingredients to help reduce global food waste.
Three Dog Bakery Quiche Bites
Three Dog Bakery Quiche Bites are inspired by the made-from-scratch quiches prepared on premises at Three Dog Bakery locations. Featuring real ingredients such as eggs, bacon, spinach and cheese, Three Dog Bakery Quiche Bites come in a 25-oz. resealable pouch. The soft-baked recipe yields a soft, irresistible texture with visible pieces of bacon and spinach to give pups the taste of Breakfast Favorites with every bite.
Walkee Paws Indoor Grippy Sock Dog Leggings
Walkee Paws Indoor Grippy Sock Dog Leggings help your dog from sliding around on wood or tile floors in your home and are also a must-have for your older dog having a hard time getting up without slipping first. Grippy Socks feature silicon grippy booties and are specifically designed for indoor use. They are connected over the back, allowing you to take off the back leggings at night but leaving the front socks on. That way, your pup can rise and shine without slipping on wooden floors. They help protect your floors from nail scratches, too. More fetching features of Walkee Paws Grippy Socks include: new over-the-back connector similar to the Walkee Paws best-selling outdoor leggings, wider sock opening to easily slip on, adjustable chest strap to ensure socks stay on when your pup lays down and gets back up and drawstring elastic back leg openings to keep back leggings in place.
Bright Planet Pet Launches New Flavor, Partnership with Central Pet Distribution
Bright Planet Pet has launch a new product flavor—Better Bac’n—as well as a new distribution contract with Central Pet Distribution to further meet the demand of vegan, sustainable plant based dog treats. The new distribution partnership will increase product availability to independent and regional pet specialty stores across the United States.
