Walkee Paws Indoor Grippy Sock Dog Leggings help your dog from sliding around on wood or tile floors in your home and are also a must-have for your older dog having a hard time getting up without slipping first. Grippy Socks feature silicon grippy booties and are specifically designed for indoor use. They are connected over the back, allowing you to take off the back leggings at night but leaving the front socks on. That way, your pup can rise and shine without slipping on wooden floors. They help protect your floors from nail scratches, too. More fetching features of Walkee Paws Grippy Socks include: new over-the-back connector similar to the Walkee Paws best-selling outdoor leggings, wider sock opening to easily slip on, adjustable chest strap to ensure socks stay on when your pup lays down and gets back up and drawstring elastic back leg openings to keep back leggings in place.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO