brookingsradio.com
Hughes County State’s attorney to oversee Noem investigation
The South Dakota Government Accountability Board has voted to refer the complaint involving South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane to the Attorney General’s office for investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation. The board did so without making any findings. Under state law, it...
kelo.com
Noem wanted to seal records, investigation shows
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The investigation of Governor Kristi Noem gets more complex. Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The three retired...
voiceofalexandria.com
Documents on Noem investigation released
(The Center Square) - State officials have left more questions than answers on the table after new details into a criminal investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem surfaced. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo's office did not respond to numerous requests for information from The Center Square about the investigation involving Noem on the same day the Government Accountability Board released new information.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Jamie Smith comment on CRT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Critical Race Theory got a lot of attention this year in Pierre, starting with the Governor’s State of the State Address. “In state after state, school after school, children are being exposed to radical political ideologies like critical race theory. And we’re not going to let that happen in South […]
dakotafreepress.com
Ravnsborg: Governor’s Daughter Failed Appraiser Certification Four Times
Reviewing the documents released yesterday by the Government Accountability Board relating to its investigation of Governor Kristi Noem’s nepotistic intervention in her daughter Kassidy Peters’s appraiser certification, I must struggle through the flaccid prose of killer Jason Ravnsborg, who while lingering in the Attorney General’s office filed the formal complaint that spurred the GAB to its first ever actual if vague action.
Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen as eyeing a 2024 White House bid, argued in an April motion that the state’s attorney general, a fellow Republican who filed the complaint, was out for political retribution and should be removed from the complaint. Noem had pushed former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign and later for his impeachment over...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem opposes student loan forgiveness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is among 22 governors questioning President Joe Biden’s authority to cancel student loan debt. In a letter sent to Biden, Noem and the governors opposed the recent $10,000 debt forgiveness for some borrowers. They claim that the decision will shift the burden of debt from the wealthy to working Americans, especially low-income Americans.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Mohamad Bydon operates on Gov. Kristi Noem
Mohamad Bydon, MD, of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, operated on Gov. Kristi Noem, according to a Sept. 12 news release from the South Dakota government. Ms. Noem had an acute condition affecting her lumbar spine, Dr. Bydon said in the release. Surgery was successful and she is in recovery. Ms....
kelo.com
Gov. Kristi Noem receives successful back surgery at Mayo Clinic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem has successfully been treated for a back injury at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In a statement released early Monday morning, Noem has been receiving treatment for a lower back injury before the operation over the weekend. Read the full...
KEVN
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
KELOLAND TV
North Dakota’s abortion ban could impact South Dakotans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion access across the country has changed drastically. In South Dakota, access to abortion was immediately banned but across the border, North Dakota has been in limbo when it comes to abortion care.
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of the land on the Pine Ridge […]
KELOLAND TV
Author of story on Noem’s plane use in 2019 following AG complaint
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 18 months after publishing a story documenting South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019, Daniel Newhauser is glad to see some of his unanswered questions are still being asked. Newhauser, a freelance reporter, wrote a story...
KELOLAND TV
Protecting people or allowing freedom? The IM 27 debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will once again vote on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana this fall. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize “the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana” for people who are at least 21 years old. On opposite sides of the question are the Yes on 27 campaign and an effort called Protecting South Dakota Kids.
kotatv.com
Pro- and anti-recreational cannabis campaigns in full swing as new field office opens in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced
PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
kelo.com
Two tribes buy land adjacent to Wounded Knee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s a move to protect sacred land. Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and...
KELOLAND TV
Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
Most rural counties in North Dakota
Most rural counties in North Dakota A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by […]
