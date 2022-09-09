Read full article on original website
Changing A Car Tire And Eating With Her Hands: 31 Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II You've Never Seen Before
Take a look back at the fascinating life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96. In addition to ruling for over 70 years, she also was on a swim team in her teenage years and cared for many dogs and horses.
Goodbye to Godard: The Star of ‘Goodbye to Language’ Salutes Her Director
French New Wave icon Jean-Luc Godard died in Switzerland this week at the age of 91. One of his last films was 2014’s “Goodbye to Language,” the 3D portrait of a relationship that starred actors Kamel Abdelli and Héloïse Godet. Here, Godet shares her memories from the set with IndieWire, along with some exclusive photos from her personal collection. I remember, while we were shooting some scenes of “Goodbye to Language” in Jean-Luc Godard’s own house, the protocol had us enter through the backdoor, which they called the “entrance of the artists.” There, we discovered a cellar converted into an editing...
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." Before
There are a ton of familiar faces on this cast.
The Great British Bake Off 2022: episode one – live
We’re back in the tent … and about time too! First up, it’s cake week. Who will rise to the challenge, and who will forget to turn their oven on?
Kaley Cuoco Had The "Dreamiest Date Of All Time" At The 2022 Emmys
Kaley had the "dreamiest date of all time!"
