Lexington County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Jubilee Festival and Greek Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Look at Local Living, It’s almost time for Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival!. The Greek Festival is set for September 15th -18th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Sumter Street. Historic Columbia is hosting the Jubilee Festival of Black History and...
COLUMBIA, SC
County
Government
swlexledger.com

Dominion Energy’s senior lake management representative arrested for BUI in early August

Lake Murray, SC 03/12/2022 (Paul Kirby) – According to public records obtained by The Lexington Ledger, John Daniel “Dan” Adams, was arrested by officers with the SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on suspicion that he was Boating Under the Influence on the waters of Lake Murray in August. He is listed as Dominion’s senior lake management representative for Lake Murray, Lake Monticello, and the Parr Shoals Reservoir. His current employment status is unknown, and a spokesperson for Dominion Energy SC told another SC media source in August that they would not discuss personnel matters with the press.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WYFF4.com

Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
GREENVILLE, SC
Wave 3

Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625 pound gator caught in Lake Marion. Nick...
ANIMALS
WBTW News13

Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
News Break
Politics
swlexledger.com

New Take 5 Oil Change expected to open in Red Bank next week

Red Bank, SC 09/12/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new Take 5 Oil Change center is expected to open in the Red Bank community new week. The projected opening date is Monday, September 19, 2022. Cypress Development Partners LLC is the developer of the site for the quick-lube center which...
RED BANK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
INCOME TAX
woodworkingnetwork.com

Maxwood to open 500,00-square-foot-warehouse in South Carolina

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Bedroom furniture provider Maxwood Furniture announced plans to open a 500,000-square-foot warehouse in South Carolina. According to reports in Furniture Today and Home ,News Now the new facility in Marion, S.C., will enable the company to ramp up a quick-ship program. Anne Jensen, chief marketing...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
GREENWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Fishing Tourney and Greek Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to go fishing for a good cause. On September 11, 2022 the non-profit “For His Glory Outdoors” will host a bass-fishing tournament on Lake Murray. The winning angler will take home one thousand dollars.
COLUMBIA, SC

