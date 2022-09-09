Lake Murray, SC 03/12/2022 (Paul Kirby) – According to public records obtained by The Lexington Ledger, John Daniel “Dan” Adams, was arrested by officers with the SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on suspicion that he was Boating Under the Influence on the waters of Lake Murray in August. He is listed as Dominion’s senior lake management representative for Lake Murray, Lake Monticello, and the Parr Shoals Reservoir. His current employment status is unknown, and a spokesperson for Dominion Energy SC told another SC media source in August that they would not discuss personnel matters with the press.

