swlexledger.com
Dominion Energy’s senior lake management representative arrested for BUI in early August
Lake Murray, SC 03/12/2022 (Paul Kirby) – According to public records obtained by The Lexington Ledger, John Daniel “Dan” Adams, was arrested by officers with the SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on suspicion that he was Boating Under the Influence on the waters of Lake Murray in August. He is listed as Dominion’s senior lake management representative for Lake Murray, Lake Monticello, and the Parr Shoals Reservoir. His current employment status is unknown, and a spokesperson for Dominion Energy SC told another SC media source in August that they would not discuss personnel matters with the press.
NBC News
Son dedicated to finding missing Aiken, South Carolina mom Lisa Shuttleworth 19 years later, "I'm for certain going to figure it out."
“She was always the life of the party,” Ryan Shuttleworth told Dateline. “She was just a cool mom.”. On September 3, 2003, Ryan’s mother, 34-year-old Lisa Shuttleworth, disappeared in Aiken, South Carolina. Ryan told Dateline his family is from the North Augusta area of South Carolina. “It’s...
WYFF4.com
Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
WIS-TV
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
Wave 3
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625 pound gator caught in Lake Marion. Nick...
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Timeline: Dates, events surrounding investigation into South Carolina family
A son and mother found shot to death on their Lowcountry property. News of the deaths of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, has led to national headlines. Not only for the mystery surrounding their murders but for the ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen Smith in 2015, Gloria Satterfield in 2018 and Mallory Beach in 2019.
91-year-old South Carolina woman has fostered more than 100 children
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Caring for 100 children sounds like something out of a nursery rhyme, but for Hilton Head Islander Karin Van Name, it’s the reality of more than three decades as a foster parent. “I said I’d stop after 100 or when I reached 100, whichever came first,” Van Name, 91, […]
swlexledger.com
New Take 5 Oil Change expected to open in Red Bank next week
Red Bank, SC 09/12/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new Take 5 Oil Change center is expected to open in the Red Bank community new week. The projected opening date is Monday, September 19, 2022. Cypress Development Partners LLC is the developer of the site for the quick-lube center which...
SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
woodworkingnetwork.com
Maxwood to open 500,00-square-foot-warehouse in South Carolina
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Bedroom furniture provider Maxwood Furniture announced plans to open a 500,000-square-foot warehouse in South Carolina. According to reports in Furniture Today and Home ,News Now the new facility in Marion, S.C., will enable the company to ramp up a quick-ship program. Anne Jensen, chief marketing...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
WATCH: Terrifying Shark Sighting in Hilton Head Goes Viral
Recently, beachgoers at a Hilton Head Island beach in South Carolina caught sight of something almost too wild to be true. Swimmers were enjoying a beautiful day of relaxation at Forest Beach over Labor Day weekend when a couple of blacktip sharks decided to join the fun. And, according to...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Fishing Tourney and Greek Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to go fishing for a good cause. On September 11, 2022 the non-profit “For His Glory Outdoors” will host a bass-fishing tournament on Lake Murray. The winning angler will take home one thousand dollars.
'Cuts for Gabbiee': a decade of good deeds in remembrance of murdered student
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of people filled the barber chairs at Ridge View High School to help raise money for the Gabbiee Swainson Scholarship. In August of 2012, 15-year-old Swainson was kidnapped and murdered. She attended Richland School District 2 high school and years later they are continuing to keep her memory alive.
