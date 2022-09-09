ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Yardbarker

Yankees have one player on fire to start September

The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
numberfire.com

Tyler Heineman catching for Pittsburgh in Tuesday's first game versus Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is batting ninth in Tuesday's first contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Heineman will start at catcher after Jason Delay was benched on Tuesday afternoon. In an opportunity versus Reds' righty Luis Cessa, our models project Heineman to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
The Associated Press

Angels star Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of mark

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game Monday night, one shy of the major league record. The three-time AL MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout’s 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead center at Progressive Field. Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run. Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.
numberfire.com

Astros' Chas McCormick starting Monday

The Houston Astros listed Chas McCormick as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. McCormick will bat eighth and handle centerfield duties Monday while Mauricio Dubon takes a seat. Our models have McCormick scoring 9.4 fantasy points against the Tigers this evening. He has a $2,200 salary...
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
numberfire.com

Nick Maton in Philadelphia's lineup Saturday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Maton is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. Our models project Maton for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.2...
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.7...
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Diaz will move to the bench on Sunday with Brian Serven catching for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Sunday. Serven will bat ninth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Serven for...
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Garrett for 1.2 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.1 home runs, 1.0 RBI...
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Sunday

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

James McCann in Mets' lineup on Monday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. McCann is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project McCann for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Mark Vientos sitting Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Franmil Reyes versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. In 5 plate appearances this season, Vientos has yet to reach base.
