Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
therealdeal.com
Publisher puts 331K sf up for sublease at Brookfield Place
The recently rebranded Dotdash Meredith has weathered plenty of change in the last year, but the company is now looking to shift a large amount of space onto the office market. The publisher is putting 331,000 square feet up for sublease at 225 Liberty Street, better known as Brookfield Place,...
luxury-houses.net
This $3M Spectacular Mediterranean Villa Evokes the 1920’s European Ambience in Stamford
The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featuring a generously-sized living room with abundant light and stone fireplace opens to the library now available for sale. This home located at 684 Westover Rd, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 05 acres of land. Call John Engel – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203-247-4700, 203 889-5580) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
therealdeal.com
The problem with tenant screening reports
Claudinne Feliciano was probably the unluckiest winner of New York City’s housing lottery. In July 2015, she was selected for an affordable apartment at Hunter’s Point South Commons, a city-backed development in Queens. But instead of getting a new, rent-stabilized unit on the Long Island City waterfront, she ended up moving back in with her parents.
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn firm looks to build 47-story Fort Lauderdale tower
Dependable Equities is proposing a 47-story rental tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale, adding to the Brooklyn developer’s pipeline of projects. The plan by Dependable Equities, led by Isaac Schlesinger and Rabsky Group co-owner Simon Dushinsky, will go before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review Committee Tuesday. The developer is seeking site plan review approval for the proposed project at 633 Southeast Third Avenue.
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: NYC’s biggest condo filings in Q2
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Manhattan may be home to the priciest sellouts, but Brooklyn appears to be...
therealdeal.com
Serhant takes over sales at 100 Vandam
Serhant’s new development arm has a new project in Hudson Square, taking over sales at Jeff Greene’s 100 Vandam. The brokerage replaces Douglas Elliman, which has sold less than 10 units in the 72-unit building, people familiar with the building told The Real Deal. Chloe Tucker Caine, Romi...
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
therealdeal.com
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
therealdeal.com
Louise Sunshine joins Shvo
In trying to underline Louise Sunshine’s status as a luxury condo guru, The New York Observer once asked if she considered herself the intellectual godmother of Michael Shvo, at the time a hotshot broker who epitomized New York’s go-go market. She waved off the designation, but conceded in...
therealdeal.com
Top new dev team returns to Elliman from Compass
A top-performing team is heading back to Douglas Elliman, two years after defecting to Compass. Joining Wesley Stanton and Jordan Hoch in their return to Elliman are team members Annie Osiecki, Catherine Slotnick and Alejandra Cata Posas. The Stanton Hoch Team grossed more than $100 million in sale side transactions last year and placed 40th in The Real Deal’s ranking of Manhattan’s top residential brokers.
therealdeal.com
Meridian Investment Sales Team to Market The Urban, a Newly Constructed, Mixed-Use Apartment Building with Affordable NY Tax Exemption
Meridian Capital Group announced that its Institutional Investment Sales Group, led by Helen Hwang, has been appointed to sell the leasehold interest in The Urban, a newly developed, 103-unit, 165,000 square foot mixed-use building located at 144-74 Northern Boulevard in the heart of Flushing, Queens. Completed in September 2020, The...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn luxury market can’t kick September slump
Brooklyn’s luxury market is stuck in its post-Labor Day slowdown. Signed contracts in the borough last week saw their slowest of the year for the second week in a row, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes listed for $2 million or more. Seven homes entered contract between Sept. 5 and 11 — a record low — and their combined volume was $21.5 million, also a record low.
yonkerstimes.com
Armonk Man Pleads Guilty to Accepting Half Million in Bribes
George Djurasevic’s Company Contracted with NYC Water Board to Provide Sewer & Water Repair Service to NYC Homeowners. On September 9, Westchester resident George Djurasevic, pled guilty to bribery, in violation of the Travel Act, admitting that he accepted more than half-a-million dollars in bribe payments in his role as a manager of a company (the “Company”) contracted by the New York City Water Board (NYCWB) to provide sewer and water pipe repair services to New York City homeowners. Djurasevic also pled guilty to tax evasion. When sentenced, Djurasevic, 54 and a resident of Armonk, faces a total of 10 years in prison.
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
‘Not closed’ Norwalk courthouse to be reconfigured
NORWALK, Conn. — A top State courts official has decided to consolidate Superior Court facilities in Stamford and Norwalk. Meaning, Norwalk attorneys, police officers and citizens are expected to make their way to Stamford, as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. “We are disappointed with this...
CityMD unleashes wave of surprise bills for COVID-19 tests
An exterior view of a CityMD Urgent Care facility on March 24, 2020. New Yorkers are starting to receive surprise bills for COVID-19 tests taken as far back as the early days of the pandemic. Some New Yorkers and Jerseyans are fighting charges of hundreds of dollars for tests they thought would be free. [ more › ]
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
